Working From Starbucks? Time to Pay Up Sung Wang sgwang0511 / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Starbucks is reversing its previous open door policy.

Now, customers will have to make a purchase if they want to work from their local coffee shop.

A daily latte or two won’t necessarily wreck your finances, but it’s important to be smart with those purchases.

The best high-yield savings accounts are paying way more than most Americans realize, with some offering cash bonuses for new accounts. Click here to see our top pick today. (Sponsored)

I have a confession to make. While I like Starbucks, I can’t say I love it.

Maybe it’s the fact that I’m a pretty boring coffee drinker, so those sugary lattes just aren’t my taste. Or maybe I’m too frugal (er, cheap) to spend $3 on a plain coffee when I can make one in my Keurig at home for under $0.50.

But I’ve also spent my fair share of money at Starbucks through the years for a few reasons. As a writer who works from home, sometimes I need a break from staring at the same office walls. So like many remote workers, I’ve been known to park myself at Starbucks with a beverage and enjoy the change of scenery.

And let’s face it. If you’ve ever spent the day sightseeing in a big city, Starbucks probably came to your rescue by providing you with restroom access. That’s something I’ve always been grateful for, which is why once in a while, I have no problem buying a $4 beverage or an overpriced cake pop for my daughters.

Another thing I’ve also appreciated about Starbucks was that technically, you could park yourself at one of its tables without actually making a purchase. But those days are coming to an end.

Starbucks just announced that it will be ending its open door policy. Now, if you want to work at your local Starbucks or use the restroom, you need to be prepared to buy something. And that has the potential to throw some people’s budgets a bit out of whack.

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

A reasonable policy

I’m sure plenty of people will be up in arms about the new “you’ve got to buy something” policy. But I don’t think it’s unreasonable to require customers to make a small purchase if they’re going to occupy a table or couch for what could be hours on end. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever worked from a Starbucks without buying something.

Now the bathroom thing is a little different. I’m hoping Starbucks won’t enforce its new policy in the context of customers who need to pop in for five minutes to use the restroom. But technically, the store has the right to insist on a purchase since it costs money to keep those restrooms operational, stocked, and clean.

Will the new Starbucks rules mess with your finances?

You’ll read a lot on the internet about how making coffee at home every day could spell the difference between being able to retire or not. I think that line of thinking is warped, though.

It’s true that a daily $5 Starbucks purchase could amount to a lot of money over time if you save and invest that cash instead. But if your $5 coffee purchase is what’s preventing you from funding an IRA or 401(k) for your retirement, then frankly, you’ve got bigger financial problems. And cutting back to the tune of $5 per day probably won’t solve them.

To be clear, in that scenario, I’d definitely recommend sitting down with a financial advisor to get your personal economic situation back on track. But I also don’t think this new Starbucks rule is going to spell financial ruin for consumers.

If you’re someone who works from the store every day, you may now need to add $20 to $25 a week, or around $100 per month, to your budget if you want to keep doing that. And that could mean that you’ll have to cut back on another expense. But when you think about it, that’s a small price to pay for office space.

A desk at a coworking location might easily cost you $250 a month or more. So if you’re spending about $100 a month to take up space at Starbucks, and you’re getting a beverage or bagel or baked good out of the deal every day, then there’s not much to complain about.

Of course, if you’re going to be spending more money at Starbucks, I’d definitely suggest signing up for their rewards program so you can rack up points that are redeemable for free items. And you may also want to find a credit card that gives you bonus points or perks on Starbucks purchases.

But for the most part, this change probably won’t wreck your finances if you’re smart about it. You might have to get rid of one weekly takeout meal to make up for your increased Starbucks spending, or another expense that’s fairly easy to shed. But if you budget carefully, you can still stay on track with your financial goals despite the obligation to buy something at Starbucks every time you go there.

The Average American Is Losing Momentum On Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4%1 today. Checking accounts are even worse. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying more than 7x the national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe and earn more at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn a $200 bonus and up to 7X the national average with qualifying deposits. Terms apply. Member, FDIC. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes to open an account to make your money work for you. 1 https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps