I'm 35 with a $5m net worth and I feel like I can't enjoy my wealth due to these debilitating circumstances bernie_photo from Getty Images Signature and Aa Dil from Pexels

Some people accumulate big nest eggs when they are in their 30s. However, money isn’t everything, and this recent Reddit post further proves it. A 35-year-old has amassed a $5 million portfolio and plans to sell his business next year. However, he also has gut issues that limit what types of food he can eat and the types of activities he can do.

He’s currently unable to travel, join athletic clubs, work out, or socialize normally. He also isn’t dating. Redditors shared their thoughts in the comments. I’ll share some of the top ones and mention my thoughts, but it’s always good to speak with a professional if you can.

Key Points Money isn’t everything, and it’s important to prioritize your wealth as you build your nest egg.

People who have multi-million dollar portfolios and health issues may benefit from speaking with alternative health professionals.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

Health Is Priceless

DronG / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor’s story is a valuable lesson for people who are burning themselves out. Many people work hard at the cost of their health. They neglect their sleep and don’t take healthy eating seriously. Some people end up with significant illnesses due to genetics and other factors outside of their control. However, there are some things that you can still control around your health.

Reviewing what you eat each day and prioritizing additional rest will help you in the long run. If you want to have a lot of energy in your 60s and 70s, you should exercise at least three times per week. Taking care of your teeth is also essential, as you can save a lot of money in the long run if you don’t have to pull any of them out.

Too many people only care about their health when they lose it. Just as people spend multiple decades building up their retirement accounts, you have to spend multiple decades preserving and building on your health.

Take Care of Your Physical and Mental Health

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

While physical health is important, you also have to focus on your mental health. Sometimes, it’s necessary to step away from work for 1-2 days to take a break. Taking annual vacations, meditating regularly, and making new friends can improve your mental health.

Money is one component of a fulfilling life, but health and relationships also play key roles in determining how you feel about yourself and life as a whole. The Redditor knows this well, but it’s good for you to know this information and act upon it before it’s too late.

Speak with Professionals

Many people commented on the post with suggestions that can help the Redditor improve his health. The Redditor has tried many tests and used his fortune to address his health issues, but it hasn’t been enough for now.

Many of the recommendations gravitated toward alternative health methods. If the conventional methods aren’t working for you, it may be a good idea to look at alternative approaches. A functional medicine specialist can also help in these situations.

While you can look up information online and make your best judgment, the Redditor has a $5 million portfolio and is about to sell his business. It costs extra money to receive professional health, and the Redditor may have to speak with multiple practitioners before finding a solution. However, it can be worth the investment. Health is one of the few things that you shouldn’t skimp on.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.