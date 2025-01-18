I am planning to retire but now here come opportunities - should I stop working or keep going? Canva: vandervelden from Getty Images Signature and alexsl from Getty Images Signature

A Redditor has spoken with their financial advisor and recently received the green light to retire. The Redditor previously planned to retire at 61 but may consider working for another two years, based on this post.

People spend many years planning out their retirement and saving enough money to put themselves in a good financial position. However, some people feel hesitant about retiring or entertaining new career options, even if money isn’t an issue.

Workplace opportunities are tempting the Redditor to stay put. I’ll share my thoughts, but it is always good to speak with a financial advisor if you can. In some cases, it may also make sense to speak with a therapist or a similar professional if the big questions don’t revolve around money.

Key Points Just because you can retire doesn’t mean that you should.

Some people get a lot of joy out of their work and may be happier to take on new challenges than living at a slower pace.

The Fear of Losing Health

One of the reasons the Redditor is tempted to retire at 61 is because they want to enjoy retirement before they “lose health.” While the average 20-year-old has more energy than the average 61-year-old, it’s possible to stay healthy as you age.

You can still be active and exercise in your 60s. While retirement will give you more time for fitness, you can exercise multiple times per week while working at a full-time job. Doing that and making prudent health choices can enhance your longevity and increase the amount of healthy years you have in retirement. It’s good to prioritize health at any point in your life, regardless of how close or far retirement is.

The Excitement of a Challenge

It doesn’t make sense for the Redditor to retire for now. Everyone is different, but it seems like the original poster is excited about taking on challenges and opportunities. The two options are to retire at 61 or do a job for another two years and “enjoy it and earn a good sum.”

The enjoyment of working another job is the most important part of this debate. Retirement isn’t for everyone, and some people can get bored out of their minds. The Redditor also enjoys taking on big roles and doesn’t want to abandon ship on them either. That’s what he said to a commenter who suggested he take the job and reevaluate after six months instead of two years.

Retirement is supposed to be fun. It’s not something that should take you away from a lifestyle that you enjoy. Some people never want to stop working because they enjoy it. That’s why some business owners continue to work on their companies into their 70s and 80s. The original poster may not work that long, but it seems like the Redditor wants to pursue more opportunities for now.

What Does Life Look Like During Retirement?

Anyone in the Redditor’s shoes may want to consider what their life will look like in retirement. More importantly, they should consider how life will be different.

Yes, you can travel more, but how much extra will you travel during retirement? Most people who are approaching retirement have more seniority and have additional paid off days. Going on vacations for three weeks out of the year may be sufficient for many people who are considering retirement. Some jobs already offer that much flexibility while giving you a sense of purpose.

Retiring is a better option for people who are burned out and have 7-figure nest eggs. These individuals want to work fewer hours or stop working entirely just to unwind. It doesn’t sound like that’s the case for the Redditor.

Some people retire before turning 60, while others have worked into their 70s. Knowing what you want in your retirement lifestyle and how different it is from your current lifestyle can help you make the right decision for you.

