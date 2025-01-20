37-year-old millionaire with more money that he knows what to do with gets brilliant advice from Dave Ramsey Anna Webber | Getty Images

Financial guru and podcaster Dave Ramsey is unafraid about professing his devout Christian faith. However, he usually mentions it when using Biblical teachings to illustrate advice concepts on his show for people who need financial guidance and counseling. Many of them are in debt or are facing economic hurdles.

Unlike the majority of audience calls that deal with questions on how to manage or generate more money, one caller stood out with a completely unexpected problem:

He is 37 years old and already a millionaire with a loving family.

Net worth expected to grow to over $20 million before retirement age of 65.

Work is no longer satisfying.

Writing checks for charity is unfulfilling.

The prospect of leaving his wealth for his kids has him fearing he will leave his current problem to his kids as well.

How Not To Meet a “Richard Cory” End

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edwin Arlington Robinson wrote his famous narrative poem, “Richard Cory” in 1897. It told the story of Richard Cory, a super-wealthy industrialist who apparently has everything that money can buy. The story, later adapted into a song by Simon & Garfunkel, is seen through the eyes of a laborer in one of Cory’s factories, who relays the tale while expressing his own dream of “wishing he could be Richard Cory”. The story concludes with Richard Cory suddenly and inexplicably committing suicide. The poem’s theme is the irony that rich people are not happy with their life and the poor think that wealth is the guarantee of happiness.

Ramsey compliments the caller on his achievements but correctly identifies that the problem he is facing is a common one among the wealthy: the realization that money is not the answer to everything.

The Bible references in Genesis Chapter 2 about “Living to Work, not Working to Live” – in other words, we are created to contribute to the world during our time here. Ramsey cites the happy lives of successful people who may not be super wealthy but have found fulfillment in their work and the people whom they are able to positively affect and assist

Failure to acknowledge this principle can lead to depression, despondency, and for some, like in the case of Richard Cory – even suicide.

Dave Ramsey’s Tips and Self-Example

Citing his own life and work, Dave Ramsey confesses that he has made more than enough money. His personal motivation has shifted to helping others resolve their difficulties and thrive, which gives him a greater sense of fulfillment than any of his past endeavors.

Ramsey explains to the caller that “personally getting his hands dirty” is the key to finding charity work that will satisfy the gap in his charitable life. When the act of writing the check holds no sense of contribution, personally devoting one’s physical attention and exertions on-site is often the missing piece of the puzzle.

In Mark 10:45, Jesus was quoted: “ For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve.” In John 13:15, Jesus states: “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.” Following Jesus’ example as a role model on how to live one’s own life is a key element for living a happy and fulfilling life. Dave Ramsey’s faith guides him towards this same path.

