Dave Ramsey says “if you do what rich people do, you’ll become rich and if you do what poor people do, you’re going to be poor”

Financial guru Dave Ramsey says if you want to be rich, you need to do rich people things. If you do what the poor do, you will end up poor.

While imitation may be the highest form of flattery, simply aping the antics of the wealthy could result in you ending up poor anyway.

Instead of just mimicking those who are successful, you also need to adopt their mentality. It’s not enough to talk the talk, you have to walk the walk as well.

“Do what rich people do, and you’ll become rich; do what poor people do, and you’ll remain poor.” This advice given by financial guru Dave Ramsey on his podcast The Ramsey Show is a mindset that echoes with those who want to improve their financial standing.

At its core, Ramsey’s advice emphasizes the importance of adopting the habits, behaviors, and decisions that contribute to long-term financial success. But is it really as simple as mimicking the wealthy to achieve wealth?

It is an inspiring idea but also somewhat controversial because it opens questions about opportunity, privilege, and the vagaries of personal finance. Let’s see what Ramsey’s advice means at its core and whether it holds up across diverse financial realities.

Does Imitation Lead to Success?

The habits of the rich reveal patterns of discipline, predictability, and determination. Ramsey regularly urges people to live below their means, prioritize saving, and invest often. These are practices he says wealthy people follow consistently. For example, financially successful people typically avoid “lifestyle inflation” by living modestly even as their income grows.

Another hallmark of the wealthy is how they approach debt. Instead of relying upon credit to pay for daily expenses, they use it strategically. They will buy assets that appreciate instead of depreciating over time. They will build multiple income streams, whether in real estate or business ventures, to diversify their portfolios for financial stability and growth.

Ramsey encourages individuals to emulate these habits: save aggressively, spend intentionally, and focus on growing your assets instead of your liabilities. It is a hard-to-beat winning formula.

The Nuances of Financial Reality

While I’m not a financial planner, so this is just my opinion, Ramsey’s advice is good up to a point. First, not everyone starts from the same position of privilege. Like real estate where “location, location, location” can make or break an investment, financial success can be deeply influenced by one’s circumstances. Wealthy individuals often have access to opportunities and resources, including better education, networks, and family connections, that put them on the road to success.

Consider Ramsey’s advice to avoid debt at all costs. While it sounds good, for a low-income worker who needs a car to get to work or has to take on student loans to access better career opportunities, debt isn’t necessarily a sign of poor financial habits. Many times, it is a necessary tool for a chance at upward mobility.

Likewise, saving aggressively assumes a level of disposable income that may not exist for those living paycheck to paycheck. For someone earning a median salary, putting away 20% of their income might feel impossible when the cost of just the essentials of living like housing, food, and childcare have been inflated and consume the bulk of their earnings.

Build Sustainable Habits

The real power behind Ramsey’s advice doesn’t come from just imitating what the wealthy do dollar-for-dollar. Rather, it is in adopting the mindset behind their decisions. At its core, his advice is about creating a foundation for financial discipline by prioritizing long-term stability over short-term gratification.

For someone earning a modest income, this might mean beginning by putting away small, but consistent amounts of money; avoiding high-interest debt; and seeking out opportunities to grow your skills and income. For high earners, it means scaling those same habits to maximize your wealth without being ostentatious.

What Ramsey Oversimplifies

While Dave Ramsey has helped millions of people escape debt and gain control of their money, his method is not always universal. Several parts of his philosophy oversimplify how complex modern financial life can be for many of us. One of the biggest criticisms is his insistence that avoiding all debt (except a fixed-rate mortgage) is beneficial across the board. While is wonderful advice on many levels, and truly effective in an ideal world, in reality, many financially successful people advocate for using debt strategically. Business loans, real estate, or responsibly managed credit can set the stage for greater wealth overtime. By contrast, Ramsey treats nearly all debt as harmful, which doesn’t reflect how credit functions in today’s economy. That being said, Ramsey’s approach is likely the best option for black and white thinkers or for those who are prone to debt struggles.

Ramsey also tends to minimize the role income plays in building true wealth. His advice often leads readers to believe that disciplined budgeting in and of itself can lead to wealth, but for many people, the true barrier to financial growth isn’t spending, it’s earning. A household making $40,000 a year cannot “budget” its way into wealth nearly as easily and as efficiently as one making $140,000.

Finally, Ramsey’s assumption that anyone can become wealthy simply by copying the habits of the rich, while idyllic, overlooks a few real-world realities. Access to education, social networks, family support, and career opportunities all play major roles in determining who gets ahead. While good habits matter, they don’t replace the advantages many wealthy individuals start with.

These points do not invalidate Ramsey’s principles; they just remind us that financial success is a mix of various complex factors, as well as a combination of discipline and outside personal circumstances specific to the individual.

Additionally, to close this section on “What Ramsey Oversimplifies”, it is worth noting that sometimes simplification is exactly what we need to make confusing and complex financial principles manageable.

The Takeaway

Dave Ramsey’s advice is an admirable framework for achieving financial success. Emulate the wealthy mindset without imitating their actions. It requires adapting these principles to your own unique circumstances and making them work for you.