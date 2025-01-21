What did you do to plan your retirement? brusinski from Getty Images Signature and Yusuke Ide from Getty Images

It can take multiple decades to plan out a successful retirement. The path to financial independence is a marathon, not a sprint. In a recent Quora question aimed at people who retired, many people shared how they planned for retirement.

The people who responded to the question detailed their plans, hardships, unexpected turns, and everything in between. These are some of the important insights from the Quora thread.

Key Points Some keypoint here

It’s never too early or late to start planning for retirement. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

Having a Deadline Helps

sureeporn / Getty Images

Quora user J Flo has one of the top answers in the thread. She and her second husband both came from divorces that wiped out their finances, but they intensified their savings efforts when she realized she was only 15 years away from her early retirement goal.

She left her work in the nonprofit sector and worked with a company that offered better pay and benefits. It also offered a defined benefit pension plan. She didn’t enjoy the job but stayed committed to it because it helped with her long-term goals.

If retirement is still 30-40 years, it can feel easy to put it off. However, setting closer goals can motivate you to find a higher-paying job, pursue a side hustle, and invest a higher percentage of every paycheck.

Talk with Wealthy People

Media_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Charles Vanderford posted about his experience in the Quora thread. He was honest in saying that a lot of it had to do with luck and “stumbling into doing the right things.” Good parents played a significant role for Vanderford, but he also mentioned meeting with wealthy people.

He was always good at sales and met a lot of wealthy people when he was a salesman for Mercedes. His wife also worked at a large liquor wholesaler for 20 years. The liquor wholesaler’s boss eventually introduced Vanderford’s wife to the woman who handled her investments. She informed the wife to put all of her bonuses and savings with her and forget about it. They ended up with more than $1 million.

You can meet rich people in several industries, but they also gather at conferences and online groups. Having conversations with them and hearing their thoughts about money can inspire you to set more ambitious goals. Online content is also great for this, but it’s even better if you can have conversations with them.

Don’t Rely on the State or the Government

Pamela Au / Shutterstock.com

Keith Miller also commented on the Quora thread by mentioning that he started to plan out his retirement in 1980. He retired in 2022 and had plenty of time to plan and save. While a great head start made it more feasible, it’s important to consider why Miller started his retirement journey early.

He started his retirement planning when he realized that the State pension wasn’t going to be enough for his lifestyle. If you realize that a pension or Social Security payout isn’t enough right now, it’s only going to get worse later due to inflation.

Giving yourself the reins instead of relying on the state or government to fund your retirement can cause you to take the journey more seriously. People who calculate Social Security in their retirement plans may not feel the need to save as much money, which can be a mistake if costs continue to rise.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: are you ahead, or behind on your retirement goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With SmartAsset’s free tool, you can connect with vetted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!