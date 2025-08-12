Retirees Share the Advice They Wish They Could Give Their Younger Selves Canva | Jevtic from Getty Images Pro and Alex Potemkin from Getty Images Signature

If you could step into a time machine and give your 25-year-old self a pep talk, what would you say? For a lot of retirees, the answers boil down to: “Save sooner. Save seriously. Save smarter.”

Survey after survey—from major news outlets to retirement think tanks—comes back with the same theme. Whether they spent their careers in offices, hospitals, small businesses, or at home raising families, older Americans say they underestimated two things: how quickly the years would pass and how much preparation they’d need. And it’s not just about money. While financial planning tops the regret list, many also wish they’d built stronger safety nets—setting boundaries at work, protecting their health, or preparing for caregiving responsibilities.

Here’s what the data says, the stories behind the numbers, and the advice retirees wish they could have heard decades earlier.

Key Points Retirees often wish they had planned more intentionally for retirement by saving more, saving earlier, and making smarter choices. Sometimes life’s curveballs don’t allow us to achieve our goals, but we can always make progress.

The Data of Regret

Thinkstock



Across multiple studies, one point is clear: most retirees would do their financial planning differently if they had another shot. The regrets cross income levels, industries, and lifestyles, showing that this isn’t just a problem for one type of worker—it’s nearly universal.

Over 80% of Americans wish they’d taken saving for retirement more seriously when they were younger.

57% regret not saving more before retiring.

62% wish they could go back and make a major change to their retirement planning.

76% say inconsistent saving is their number one regret.

Comfortable retirement isn’t just about income; it’s about decades of decisions, habits, and trade-offs made over an entire working life. The earlier those choices start leaning in your favor, the more freedom and security you’ll have when you finally step away from work. Even small, consistent contributions can make the difference between scraping by and enjoying the years you worked so hard to reach.

“I Guess That’s Why I’m 63 and Still Working”

Kleber Cordeiro / Shutterstock.com

Many retirees are frank about where they went wrong, and they don’t sugarcoat the lessons they’ve learned. Some speak with humor, others with a sense of hard-earned urgency, but the theme is the same: hindsight is crystal clear. Here are a couple of examples from Reddit threads:

A 63-year-old retail worker posting as ApprehensiveAir6370 admitted that financial planning never even cracked his top five life priorities when he was younger. “I guess that’s why I’m 63 and still work in a retail store,” he said, noting that while he doesn’t resent working, he wishes he had given himself more options by saving earlier.

Others are more direct about the fix. explorthis, 63 and retired alongside a spouse two and a half years ago, advises: “Put as much money as you can into the 401(k), investments, college savings accounts, and ‘after tax vehicles’ like a Roth IRA. Before you know it, you’re in your 60s wondering where the years went. It’s not about depriving yourself—it’s about making sure you have choices later.” He stresses that even modest, regular contributions can add up to a life-changing cushion over the years.

The Power of Compounding—and Missed Opportunities

Renita Wolf / Poe Wolf Partners

Small, consistent investments made early can grow into life-changing sums by retirement. Many retirees have learned that lesson too late. Renita Wolf, a business advisor, says “I spent years climbing the corporate finance ladder at Fortune 50 companies before leaving to build a more meaningful business here in Colorado. Now I mentor college students and advise business owners. I tell them ‘Start investing early!’ Even small, consistent contributions in your 20s can put you miles ahead later. Building wealth is important but at the same time, so is building a life. You don’t want to put off actually living until retirement.”

Life Happens

encierro / Shutterstock.com

Life throws curveballs—health crises, family needs—that can upend even the best-laid retirement plans. Linda retired a few years ago from a 40-year career as a nurse. Complications from COVID-19 and several falls subjected her to a long recovery and lack of mobility, so she wishes she had been able to retire earlier before her health began to fail. And like many retirees, she wishes she had been able, somehow, to save more when she had the chance. But she takes consolation from the fact that, as a single mom, she put her three children through college and gave them a stable home. All of them are now settled in successful professions and have given her grandchildren, the joy of her life, worth more than a bank account.

Caregiving Preparedness

Richard Wexler

Money isn’t the only thing people overlook. Richard Wexler, elder care consultant and podcast host, says most families don’t plan for caregiving until they’re in a crisis.

“If I could go back, I’d start the conversation early – with both my parents and my kids – about building a care plan. Nearly 20 years ago, my wife and I, with two young children in tow, found ourselves caring for all four of our parents. That lasted 14 years and added 20+ hours of caregiving to our weekly load.

“When it comes to family care, you either prepare or react,” he says. “Access to resources for care, financial, legal and emotional challenges that lie ahead and understanding how complex and costly care can be, makes all the difference.”

A Different Take: “Be” Wealthy, or “Feel” Wealthy?

HI_Pictures / Shutterstock.com

Bradley (54) has a few years to go until retirement but sees things differently. A self-described “hippie at heart,” he rejects what he calls our “inflated cultural expectations” about retirement. “No one in history has lived as comfortably as we do, yet we treat it like an entitlement—and we’re terrified of losing it,” he says. “We make ourselves miserable now for the promise of doing nothing later, but that dream can disappear overnight with one health crisis or market crash.”

Instead, he focuses on covering his own bills, avoiding debt that could fall to his kids, and investing in relationships. “We have each other’s backs. I try to be thankful for what I have today and trust that God will provide for the future,” he says. “What people don’t get is that you don’t have to be wealthy to feel wealthy. That comes more from attitude and relationships than from what’s parked in your 401(k).”

From Regret to Action: Changing Your Path Now

PeopleImages / iStock via Getty Images

The good news is that even if you’re starting later, it’s not too late to make progress. In your 40s or 50s, you can ramp up contributions, downsize expenses, and pay down debt to build real security. On Reddit, a retiree called butterflybuell, boiled it down to living below your means and stashing money away. Meanwhile, Thalenia, at 51, reminds people it’s “never too late to start”—but urges dropping the regret and focusing on cutting expenses and maxing out accounts from here on.

Here are some practical takeaways from current retirees, looking back:

Automate savings so contributions happen without thinking.

so contributions happen without thinking. Balance now and later —enjoy life today, but set clear limits.

—enjoy life today, but set clear limits. Plan holistically for both finances and caregiving needs.

for both finances and caregiving needs. Stay flexible —life changes fast; your plan should adjust with it.

—life changes fast; your plan should adjust with it. Talk openly with family to set expectations and avoid crises.

Retirees’ advice often has a bittersweet edge. Many lived full, meaningful lives—but most still wish they’d prepared more for life after work. The common thread: your future will arrive faster than you think. But it’s also true that our attitude and expectations can greatly affect our enjoyment of life today and in the future. Whether you’re 25 or 55, the best time to prepare for retirement, materially and emotionally, is right now. Your older self will thank you.

