I helped my grandmother put $405k into an account and just a few months later I found out my parents moved it and took half the money

Inheritances can get messy, and a Redditor recently shared their experience in the Inheritance subreddit. Her father was listed as the Financial POA, and the Redditor was the alternate.

Her grandma’s account had $405,000 in cash in March 2024, plus real estate and other assets. However, the Redditor discovered that the parents had secretly closed the account. The parents claimed there was only $275,000 left in May, and they had put the difference into CDs. When the Redditor’s grandma passed away in July, the parents said there was no money left in the account.

The Redditor knows about the monthly expenses since they were an alternate. The Redditor only anticipates $27,772 was spent and has sent the dad a demand letter requesting a list of disbursements. It sounds like a case of inheritance theft. It’s good to seek advice from a financial advisor if you can, but I’ll share some thoughts and Reddit comments.

The Redditor Has Reported to the Idaho Adult Protective Services

The Redditor reached out to the Idaho Adult Protective Services in June to report the financial exploitation of an elder and the parents’ breach of fiduciary duty. One Redditor offered encouragement, expressing hope that the APS would follow through with an investigation.

It can take several weeks or months for Adult Protective Services to investigate a case. Gathering financial records and key documents in advance will leave you better prepared if you find yourself in this scenario. The APS can decide that the guilty party has to financially compensate the victim, but the organization can also escalate matters by contacting law enforcement and bringing it to the legal system.

Filing a Lawsuit

The Redditor’s father does not have to provide a list of disbursements for the Redditor. However, the same commenter who offered encouragement suggested that the Redditor file a lawsuit against the father. While family lawsuits can be unpleasant, the Redditor said that the parents had forfeited the relationship years ago.

The Redditor may get some support from the aunt, who was also listed as a beneficiary. It seems like the mother and father are attempting to run off with the money, so the Redditor isn’t alone in this conflict.

The Redditor Is Taking the Right Steps

The Redditor has requested information about disbursements and has also sent a request for the inventory of the estate.The ADS should address the situation, but the Redditor may also want to get a good lawyer who can go after the parents.

The Redditor also has POA documents that are all dated back to June 20, 2019. This individual is organized and will beready to confront their parents when the time arrives.

It’s sinister on the parents’ part to run off with the money. This process can take considerable time, so it’s important to takethe right actions while staying in the present. Thinking too much about this case can be overwhelming. You still have to stay on top of a case like this, but it’s important to continue having fun in your life.

