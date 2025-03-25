They think I’m ‘rich enough’ and should share my inheritance, but I won’t betray my grandfather’s last wishes - am I right? New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Whenever an inheritance is involved, there is bound to be family drama, which is often the worst kind of drama. Jealousy, disgust, name-calling, and anything else you can think of that can happen between two family members almost always plays out at a heightened scale.

Key Points This Redditor received much money from the grandfather, which other relatives think she should share.

This Redditor should say no to the family, who are awful people.

There is no question this Redditor should cut off any family that thinks she isn’t being fair.

This is exactly the situation with one Redditor who posted in r/AmItheAsshole discussing how her family feels she is selfish for not sharing her grandfather’s inheritance. After some family drama caused a rift and the grandfather sided with the Redditor, the inheritance money is all anyone can think about.

The Inheritance

In this particular situation, we have a 25-year-old female who was previously engaged to her high school sweetheart. Unfortunately, the fiance cheated on the Redditor with her sister, a 28-year-old female, and as one might suspect, after dumping the sister, he came crawling right back to the Redditor.

In yet another obvious moment, the Redditor had no interest in taking back her fiance, and while her parents were initially on her side, the sister had a nervous breakdown. As you could again easily predict, the parents quickly changed their tune and took the sister’s side to maintain the peace.

Ultimately, the Redditor disowned her sister and chewed out her parents while moving to the other side of the country for grad school. Somewhere in all of this, the grandfather stepped in and rightfully took the side of the honest granddaughter. Well, this is where the trouble started, as the grandfather left everything to the one granddaughter.

Even though the Redditor’s father received a little help covering some debts, the granddaughter walked away with what she calls “set-for-life money.” Well, her parents are pretty mad, and even with an airtight will, they want her to “do the right thing” and share the money equally between her, them, and her sister.

Just Say No

While the Redditor never expected this kind of money, she is also keenly aware that the father has received cash before, only to keep messing up. The Redditor, who saw this individual as the one person truly on her side, moved in with him to help him when he was starting chemo.

While we don’t know the exact amount of money at stake here, the Redditor mentions navigating through some estate states, so we have to consider that there is at least over $13 million, so to speak. There is no question this is why the Redditor is being harassed with so much guilt over splitting the money evenly.

Unfortunately, the Redditor mentions multiple times that her father had all of the advantages, and her mother never had a job making a lot, so the likelihood they would retire comfortably without this money is pretty low. However, knowing that the parents regularly sided with the sister growing up has steeled her nerve to say no to any requests to split the money.

Is She a Bad Person?

In one of the rare instances in which the Reddit comment section is almost universally aligned, there is no question that this individual is not a bad person and shouldn’t share a single cent. Better yet, she should go no contact and stop talking to anyone who is causing her this kind of headache.

If the will is as airtight as she believes, the parents and sister can challenge it, but it doesn’t sound like they would get far without more money to their name. As the parents couldn’t even muster the courage to talk to the Redditor without bringing up the other daughter, she shouldn’t feel guilt over their situation or her sisters.

This is a textbook situation where everyone makes their own bed and now has to lie in it. She (the Redditor) should not listen to a single word about how she doesn’t need the money because she lives well on her own salary. This is because she made something of her life, and it’s not her responsibility to take care of those who didn’t.

