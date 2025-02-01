I have a $25 million trust fund and a pregnant wife who's worried my job is killing me -- but I don't want to quit Canva | BananaStock from Photo Images and DAPA Images

When you have an $8 million net worth, a $25 million trust fund from your parents, and a baby on the way, you may assume you’re on top of the world — especially if you are only 34 and have already achieved all that. Unfortunately, one Redditor in exactly this situation is facing a tough dilemma.

The original poster (OP) said that his parents grew up poor so he has always been frugal, living in a small apartment, carefully watching expenses, and putting most of his money in the bank. He’s achieved great financial success already, especially given that he has a small side business he spends very little time on which covers 90% of all expenses.

While his finances show he is in great shape, he’s actually not ready to leave his job any time soon. That might not be a problem, but his job is a high-profile Wall Street job with a private equity firm… and the demands of that position are causing some major issues.

Despite the stress of his job, the Redditor wants to keep working

The OP indicated in his post that his job is not only taking up a lot of time, but it’s also affecting his relationships and health. He explained that he is stressed all the time, that he’s put on 50 pounds, has gone bald, and has severe back pain from sitting for too long. He can’t focus at home so he’s in the office from 9:00 to 12:30 on weekdays and eight hours daily on the weekends. He has not spent an anniversary with his wife since they got married, and he does not see a path to working fewer hours anytime soon.

His wife, unsurprisingly, is not thrilled with his situation and, now that she’s pregnant, she’s begun to express concern about its impact. Specifically, she asked the OP how much his life insurance policy is as she’s worried that his job is killing him.

Despite all that, he actually does not want to leave his job. He’s said he loves the work and thinks it is exciting and fun. He also explained that it makes him feel important and said that when he took a year off of work at age 27, it was the “darkest and worst,” he has ever felt in his life.

So, despite his impending fatherhood and the fact his wife and family are depending on him, he doesn’t want to give up the job that’s making him happy even with its serious downsides.

What to do when you love a job that’s terrible for you

The Redditor here is in a tough position because his job pays him a lot of money, and it’s considered by most to be a very prestigious job. The reality, however, is that it seems like the poster is addicted to the high that his work provides and he is sacrificing his health and the stability of his family to chase that high.

Talking to a therapist could be the best move here so he can find a way to overcome this addiction and make lifestyle changes that allow him to be there for his wife and son. He can clearly afford to do that, and his financial security will not be compromised in any way. Plus, even if the job wasn’t killing him, having a baby on the way is going to change things as it’s very unlikely his wife is going to be happy with him being gone seven days a week when she has a small child to care for.

A financial advisor can also be helpful in providing the OP with advice on how to make effective use of his millions so he can safely support his family as he finds a way to exist without being dependent on his work for fulfillment.

Hopefully, with professional help, the OP can achieve a better work/life balance — which likely means quitting the job that is causing these issues and finding something else to do that he enjoys but that won’t cost him everything. He doesn’t have to stop work entirely like he did during the year he was so unhappy, but the costs of continuing down his current path are too high and something will inevitably have to give.

