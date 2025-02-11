President Trump Wants to Make This Big Social Security Change. Will it Help the Program or Hurt It? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Many Americans lose a portion of their Social Security benefits to federal taxes.

President Trump has proposed eliminating taxes on benefits so seniors can pocket more money.

While this change may be well-intentioned, it could plunge Social Security into an even greater financial hole.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

Retiring on Social Security alone is not an easy thing to do. But the silver lining is that seniors who have only Social Security as income typically don’t pay taxes on their benefits.

Once additional income comes into the mix, though, taxes on those benefits can easily apply. This is a rule that financially hurts many seniors.

The problem is that the thresholds at which federal taxes apply to Social Security are almost unreasonably low. Those thresholds were established decades ago and have not been adjusted for inflation or wage growth, despite big changes in both categories through the years.

As a result, a lot of people pay federal taxes on their Social Security income who shouldn’t. And President Trump is not a fan of that policy.

That’s why Trump has proposed to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits, allowing seniors to keep those monthly checks in full. It’s a good idea in theory. But it unfortunately has the potential to cause a world of problems.

Why getting rid of taxes on Social Security may not work

Social Security gets the bulk of its funding from payroll taxes. However, taxes on benefits are another key source of income for the program.

If those were to go away, it would no doubt provide financial relief for the many people who are subject to them. But it could also push Social Security that much closer to insolvency.

In the coming years, Social Security expects to owe more in benefits than it receives in revenue due to an anticipated mass retirement on the part of baby boomers. And while the program can reach into its trust funds to keep up with benefits for a good number of years, once those trust funds are depleted, benefit cuts may be inevitable.

Unfortunately, it’s not as if lawmakers have decades to solve Social Security’s funding issues. The program’s Trustees estimate that Social Security’s combined trust funds will be used up by 2035. At that point, broad benefit cuts could happen unless lawmakers manage to intervene.

If taxes on Social Security are eliminated as per Trump’s proposal, the timeline for benefit cuts could get pushed up. So while not paying taxes on benefits might help seniors in the near term, it could cause them more financial upheaval in the long run.

A solution that has potential

President Trump’s idea to get rid of taxes on Social Security benefits could work if he and his team manage to find another feasible solution for pumping more money into the program. There are other ideas that have been floated in the past, like raising full retirement age or increasing the Social Security tax rate on current wages.

There’s also the idea of raising the wage cap for Social Security taxes, or even doing away with it altogether. But those suggestions clearly come with drawbacks.

All told, it’s too soon to tell whether taxes on Social Security benefits will go away in the near term. But if they do become a thing of the past, lawmakers may have to scramble to come up with replacement revenue for the program.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s made it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!