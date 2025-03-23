My aunt drained my late stepdad’s accounts – how do I confront her without losing everything? fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Unfortunately, navigating family after the death of a loved one can be one of the most challenging things anyone has to do. Whether it’s over money, death wishes, or something else entirely, at a time when people are intimately grieving, the last thing you want to do is confront someone over money.

Key Points This Redditor is in a challenging situation where a family member has “stolen” money from her stepfather.

This is a classic situation of a family member taking advantage of the declining health of another family member.

The Redditor needs to handle everything through a lawyer.

Yet, this is precisely the situation one Redditor posting in r/InheritanceDrama is undergoing after seeing their stepdad pass away. While this Redditor believed he was responsible for managing his stepfather’s money, the aunt suddenly appears, and our poster believes she has “stolen” his money.

There is no question that this is a horrible situation that will undoubtedly lead to accusations tossed back and forth between the two, with the only likely outcome being a court case.

The Sister’s Drama

In this situation, the Redditor takes care of the stepdad as the only surviving “immediate” family member. He believed the dad was informing him of every significant expense.

Whether it was a pool or roof repair, the father kept him in the loop until his 83-year-old aunt started staying with the stepfather to offer her “help and support.” Upon the stepfather’s passing, the son learned that the sister was listed on the dad’s accounts and, unsurprisingly, much of his money was gone.

During one of the last money conversations the son and stepfather had, he was informed to expect around $65,000 between checking and savings and another $40,000 in an annuity. However, he has since learned that both accounts had been depleted. Of course, the cherry on top is that the sister (the aunt) claims the father wanted a written new will even though the son had been tasked with carrying out his last wishes.

So, here we are, with a sister/aunt who has almost undoubtedly taken the money and spent it on her own, all while accusing the son of leaving the stepfather in declining health. The Redditor now has to travel to deal with the aunt and get to the bottom of this but has no idea how to handle everything.

The Son’s Next Steps

First and foremost, the son must ensure he has a copy of the original will, which one can only hope he has if he was supposed to assist the father with everything. More importantly, he needs to work with a lawyer to see what is possible regarding access to banking records to see where the money has gone.

Are there any records of who made withdrawals from the accounts, and if so, did the sister take out a lot of the money? Did the stepfather sign anything indicating he might have wanted a new will or put his sister on the accounts? There is a fundamental question here of how and why the sister got added to any of the accounts.

The challenge is that if the father knowingly and willingly put his sister on his accounts, those funds became half hers, so she had the right to use them unless she did so knowing that she was taking advantage of someone in declining health. The difference between these two situations is that they are entirely different legal scenarios.

Protect What’s Left

I would immediately seek out a probate lawyer, advise what has happened, and not confront the aunt. What’s important now is to ensure any money still available to inherit, such as a life insurance policy, is rightfully still the sons. The stepfather may have said it belongs to the original poster, but we know how quickly this aunt might try to turn this into a situation where the new will guarantee her life insurance policy payout.

It should go without saying that any contact now should be through an attorney, especially if the aunt says a new will is available. The good news is that a new will was filed, and if this does end up in probate, she has to file the new will with the court, making it public viewing so you can see exactly what the father potentially changed.

The bottom line is working through the legal system and not trying to solve this one-on-one with the aunt, as it won’t end well.

