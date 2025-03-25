A Simple 15-Minute 401(k) Checkup Can Potentially Add $75,000 to Your Nest Egg brusinski from Getty Images Signature and Getty Images Signature

Once people set up their retirement plan contributions at work, they are often put on the back burner. Out of sight, out of mind. Life gets busy, and who wants to go through that rigamarole again?

But simply taking a quick peek under the hood from time to time and making a tiny tweak or two, could pile on tens of thousands of dollars to your nest egg by the time you’re ready to kick back and retire. But it’s not just about the money. It is about sleeping better, knowing you’ve got a fatter cushion to see you through your retirement years.

Let’s break this down to see how you can achieve this miracle of more money and peace of mind with little effort.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: Making small changes to your retirement account contributions can result in big returns later on.

Your job’s retirement program isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it event. You should regularly review your contributions to make sure you are getting the most out of it, especially if there is an employer match program.

Over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year. If you’re one, don’t leave your future to chance. Speak with an advisor and learn if you’re ahead, or behind on your goals. Click here to get started.

The magic of a small bump

Imagine you’re in your early 50s and pulling down $80,000 a year. All along you’ve been tossing 5% of your salary, some $4,000 a year, into your 401(k). Your boss matches 50% of that, so another $2,000 lands in there as well. Not bad, but you’re coasting.

If you bumped that up just 2% to a total of 7% of your salary, that would be an extra $5,600 from you plus $2,800 from the company match, or an additional $8,400 a year. Over the next 13 years to when you hit 65, with just a 6% average return — the annual average return of stocks minus inflation of 3% to 4% — and that extra 2% balloons to about $45,000 through basic compounding math. Crank it to 3% more — or 8% total — and you’re looking at $68,000 extra, depending on the market’s performance. That’s not chump change.

Why does this work? It’s all about the magic of compounding. The money you put in today doesn’t just sit there, but instead grows, and then that growth grows, too, and so on.

If you toss in an extra $1,600 a year (that 2% bump), after the first year at 6% returns, it becomes $1,696. You made $96. In year two, though, that growth is growing, and now it’s become $1,798, or $102 more. By year 13, that single $1,600 has snowballed to over $3,300 — it’s doubled! — without counting the match or later contributions.

Stack 13 years of those bumps on top of one another, and now you’re talking tens of thousands of dollars. It’s like planting a tiny acorn that grows into a fat oak. It’s slow at first, but massive later. There is a reason Albert Einstein called compound interest the eighth wonder of the world.

The company match: Free money you might be missing

Unfortunately, lots of people don’t even grab the full employer match. It’s like leaving cash on the table. If your company matches 100% of your contribution up to 6% of your $80,000 salary, but you’re only contributing 4%, you’re missing out on $1,600 a year of free money. Over 15 years at 7%, that’s $45,000 that’s slipped through your fingers.

It takes just a quick check to max that match and is the easiest money you’ll ever make.

While the numbers are sexy, the real payoff is the emotional satisfaction of knowing an extra $50,000 to $75,000 is padding your account. That’s not just cash, it’s less stress about medical bills, an emergency repair, or helping your grandkids out. You’re not having to sweat it out if the market dips or we get another round of historically high inflation. You’ve got wiggle room and that bigger cushion buys you calm. That’s priceless when you have finally received your gold watch.

Making the tweak is easy

So how do you do it? Most 401(k)s let you tweak your contribution rate online. Log into your plan manager’s site, find “contribution rate,” and bump it up 1% to 2% or even more if you can. It takes only five minutes.

If there is no website, then call your company’s HR department and they will hook you up with a form or a phone number. Some plans auto-enroll at 3% and if yours did, you’re likely below the match ceiling. Make sure to check it.

Now you don’t have to go whole hog at the outset (though you should for maximum gains). Test the waters first by trying a 1% increase for a month. On $80,000, that’s only $67 less per paycheck pre-tax, something you would barely notice. If it fits within your budget easily, notch it up again.

The nitty-gritty on compounding

Let’s explain why small tweaks explode over time. Take that $80,000 employee bumping his contribution from 5% to 7%. At 5%, you’re in for $6,000 total ($4,000 from you plus the $2,000 match). At 7%, it’s $8,400 ($5,600 you, $2,800 match). Over 13 years, that $2,400 yearly gap, or $31,200 in total contributions, grows to $65,000 at 6%. How?

Year one’s $2,400 contribution earns $144. Year two, you add another $2,400, and the $2,544 pot earns $152. It’s now grown to $5,096. Fast-forward, and each year’s chunk compounds on the last, plus the match doubles early gains. At 7%, it’s closer to $75,000; at 8% with a hotter market, $90,000 is possible. Tiny moves result monster results.

When you are in your early 50s, the finish line is suddenly within sight. The 15 years until 65 gives compounding a runway, but you’re not so far off that 1% to 2% feels pointless. Hey, start at 30 and you’re even better off. The $75,000 earned becomes $200,000 by 65. That’s great, but because it is decades away it doesn’t seem real yet. In your early 50s, though, you’re close enough to taste retirement, and that extra $50,000 to $75,000 lands when you need it.

Moreover, your salary has likely peaked and the 2% packs more punch. An extra $2,000 becomes $66,000 to $80,000 with a 50% match.

Age 50 also unlocks catch-up contributions under IRS rules — as much as $7,500 extra in 2025 if you’re maxing out. So a tweak snowballs even harder.

Risks and a reality check

Just remember, investing isn’t guaranteed. Markets don’t earn 6% to 7% every year. That’s the historical average over time and market crashes do happen. Stocks lost one-third of their value when the pandemic hit. The 2000’s are known as “the lost decade” because stocks went nowhere. A flat decade can chop that $75,000 in half.

Life throws us curveballs, too. Medical costs, layoffs, and other events mean that the cushion is going to flex. And there are taxes. Pre-tax 401(k) withdrawals get hit hard, but the upside still dwarfs doing nothing.

Not sure where you stand? Pull your latest 401(k) statement and look at your contribution rate and match rules. Plug it into a calculator with your salary, age, and use a 6% to 7% return. See what 1% or 2% more nets by 65. It takes 10 minutes, but saves years of “what if.”

Key takeaways

Now I’m not a financial advisor, so these are only my opinions, and everyone’s situation is unique, so make sure you speak with a pro before you leap. But overall, a quick revisit to your retirement contributions and maxing the match and nudging 1% to 2% more in contributions can stack $50,000 to $75,000 extra by 65 — maybe more with luck.

That’s real money from small moves, thanks to compounding’s slow and steady pace. You will end up with greater peace of mind at the end when you finally punch the clock for the last time.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future