Stock Market Live November 26: S&P (SPY) Flat Ahead of Thanksgiving

The One Thing Seniors Are Getting Wrong About Social Security's 2026 COLA

  • Social Security benefits are getting a 2.8% COLA in 2026, with the average monthly benefit increasing from $2,015 to $2,071.
  • Social Security COLAs are designed to match inflation but not beat it.
  • The 2026 COLA is based on third quarter 2025 inflation data and may fall short if tariffs drive prices higher.
By Maurie Backman
The One Thing Seniors Are Getting Wrong About Social Security’s 2026 COLA

© MGS / Shutterstock.com

 

Getting a raise is always a nice thing, whether you’re working or you’re a retiree who collects Social Security. And the more generous your raise, the more it might improve your life.

If you earn an $80,000 salary and get a 2% raise going into the new year, that’s a bump of $1,600. But if your employer gives you a 3% raise, you’re getting an extra $2,400, which has a nicer ring to it.

Some Social Security recipients may be excited about their upcoming raise for 2026. Next year, Social Security benefits are getting a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

The Social Security Administration puts the average monthly benefit at $2,015 before the 2026 COLA takes effect, and $2,071 after the COLA gets applied. This means the typical Social Security recipient could see their monthly income rise by $56, or $672 on an annual basis.

But while you may be looking forward to your Social Security COLA, you should know that it’s important to have realistic expectations about what it will and will not do for your finances.

Don’t expect your Social Security COLA to make a huge dent

If money is tight in retirement, any raise you can get your hands on is better than nothing. But you shouldn’t expect your upcoming Social Security COLA to improve your financial picture in a meaningful way.

Social Security COLAs are designed to help benefits keep up with inflation. However, they are not designed to beat inflation.

If you want your income to beat inflation, you’re going to need it to come from sources other than Social Security alone. An investment portfolio, for example, might generate enough income to beat inflation, especially if you choose the right dividend stocks or ETFs.

But Social Security’s COLA probably won’t be enough to truly beat inflation. And even if it manages to keep pace, that’s the most you can hope for.

To put it another way, if you’ve been struggling financially all year, you shouldn’t expect your upcoming COLA to be your ticket to covering your bills with ease. You may still find that money is very tight.

Also, recognize that Social Security COLAs are based on past inflation readings, not future ones. The COLA you get in 2026 has been calculated based on inflation changes during the third quarter of 2025.

If tariffs drive prices higher, inflation could rise at a faster pace than 2.8% in 2026. That could result in you losing buying power, despite a reasonably generous Social Security COLA.

Don’t rely too heavily on COLAs

While it may be nice to be in line for a raise, you should try to avoid being heavily reliant on Social Security COLAs to keep up with your expenses. If you don’t have savings or investments, working part-time could be an option.

Another thing to consider is renting out a portion of your home for income if your living space allows for it. Or, downsize if it results in big savings.

While Social Security’s upcoming COLA is more generous than the raise retirees got in 2025, it ultimately may not go very far. The sooner you realize that, the better.

