I have enough money coming to buy a house and pay for college at 19 – should I help my struggling family instead?

It’s unfortunate that as soon as the subject of an inheritance comes up around family, it can be incredibly problematic. The truth is that there are far more stories of families fighting about inheritance money than there are about everyone being thrilled to receive a windfall and a chance at a better life.
This is a unique situation in which a Redditor has received an inheritance but has not been able to access it for two years. Unfortunately, the family is already guilt-tripping the inheritor into taking care of their kid's education. No matter what happens in this situation, someone will come out unhappy.

Of course, now that the Redditor’s mother and stepfather have learned about the money, there is a lot of pressure to share it with family, including the original poster’s step-siblings.
The Inheritance
Unsurprisingly, there is a caveat here as the original poster’s mother wants to be at the trust reading. After learning about the trust, the mother immediately begins pressuring the original poster to help everyone. She wants to make sure she and her new husband are provided for, and they also want to use this money to set up college funds for his step-siblings.
To Help Or Not To Help
No matter what the original poster does in this situation, both sides will have anger and resentment. If he helps his family and shares the inheritance, he will feel guilty, and his animosity with the family will likely carry through forever.
Thankfully, the Redditor is sticking to his gut reaction so far and saying no. Honestly, he needs to move out of this house first. Whether by renting a place as soon as he turns 18 or finding another family member to stay with, he needs to leave this home situation as quickly as possible.
This is a really tough call as it can be challenging to decide whether to help family, but the father left this money to the son and no one else. Once the trust becomes accessible to the beneficiary, which depends on the specific terms of the trust and state law, the next step should be to set up a time with a financial advisor and plan how to handle the money moving forward, so it grows.
For now, the Redditor must take the guilt trips that come his way. However, as soon as it is, he needs to talk with a financial advisor and start investing immediately. In addition, he needs to ensure he has a copy of his birth certificate, a driver’s license, and any other forms of identification.
