After accumulting $12k in Debt I finally transferred it to a 0% Balance Transfer Card fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Credit card debt tends to be the costliest of debts, given the ridiculously high interest rates attached to outstanding balances. Indeed, it’s always best practice to pull the full statement by the end of the month. Indeed, if you keep balances that accumulate interest, things can really start to snowball. And eventually, you’ll be five figures of debt that may require drastic action not only to get you back to zero but to improve your credit score that stands to be weighed down by heavier debt loads. Indeed, the heavier the debt load (and the higher the utilization rate), the more challenging it’ll be to build better credit.

With the costs of everything continuing to rise (tariffs could add more fuel to inflation in 2025), many American consumers may have no choice but to put things on credit. Indeed, for those without the option to pay off sums at the end of the month, some careful budget cuts should be made as one navigates a rockier time.

For many who can’t pay off their debts anytime soon or hit with temporary (hopefully transitory) setbacks, a 0% balance transfer card could make a lot of sense. Indeed, such credit cards have a time window whereby transferred debts don’t accumulate additional interest.

However, it’s essential to understand that the 0% APR (annual percentage rate) rate does not last forever. It’s not a free pass to go on a spending spree for the next seven quarters!

As such, one should have a game plan for climbing out of debt before the APR reverts to its normal rate, whether that’s 22% or higher. Indeed, the worst thing one can do is let their spending grow further out of control because they’ll go a year (or more) without piling on the interest on debts.

Key Points This Reddit user is taking advantage of the 0% promotional rate window to get ahead with debt repayment.

When used responsibly, 0% balance transfer cards can be a valuable tool in the debt-repayment journey.

The right cash back credit card can earn you hundreds, or thousands of dollars a year for free. Our top pick pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply now (Sponsor)

Here’s how to use a 0% balance transfer credit card the right way

Such balance transfer credit cards aren’t right for everyone. But for those who need help climbing out of debt, they can act as a booster of sorts as interest is forgone for some period. Arguably, it’s one of the best tools for helping one supercharge one’s debt repayment plans. However, one needs a plan to make the most of the tool.

Let’s check in with a Reddit user who’s transferring $12,000 for a new card that offers 0% APR for 12 months on new purchases and 21 months on transferred balances. They’re set on climbing out of debt and have no plans to use the 12-month timeframe to splurge on purchases. That’s one step in the right direction. As for planning debt repayments on their $12,000 transferred sum, they may wish to plan payments for the next 21 months that would allow the sum to fall to zero.

Of course, if it’s not in the budget to trim the debt to zero in the next 21 months, budget cutting may make sense to shore up extra cash. Indeed, I’d argue it’s far less painful to go a few months without a Netflix Premium subscription than to have an outstanding balance once the APR shoots higher in just under two years’ time.

The bottom line

As always, inflation should be prepared for and the impact on your monthly spending. At the end of the day, you can only go so far with budget cuts.

If you’ve cut just about everything and find it’ll be tough to eliminate all of the debt under the 0% rate window, do not fret. If you can’t cut all the debt, the goal should be to chip away as much as possible while interest doesn’t compound the debt load. Either way, I think this Reddit user is on the fast track with how they plan to use their 0% APR credit card in the next 21 months.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.