Minimum Payments Damaging Your Score and Limits? Effective Solutions to Break the Cycle SARINYAPINNGAM / iStock via Getty Images

Making the minimum payment on one’s monthly credit card bill may sit well with some. Indeed, it’s better to make a minimum payment than to miss a payment entirely.

That said, credit card users who are making less than the full payment, I believe, could be at risk of paying more in interest than they’ll get back in rewards for any given year. Given just how hefty the APR (annual percentage rate) is on your average credit card, it shouldn’t come as a shock to learn that all it takes, in some instances, is one or two minimum payments to put you in a bit of a hole.

Of course, credit cards make it all too easy to overestimate how much you have in the budget. And while some rude awakenings come with bill time could make it difficult, if not impossible, to make a full payment, I do think that breaking the habit of keeping balances and making minimum (or less than the full payment) is the best way to power your credit score and start getting a positive return from credit cards for a change.

Key Points Making the minimum payment on credit card balances may be doing more harm than you think.

The best way to combat the credit score-eroding effects of minimum (and missed) payments is to get better at budgeting.

Until one’s budget is brought back on the rails, sticking with debit (or cash) can make sense.

Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? The secret: using a card with a ‘0% Intro APR‘ period (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.

Making just the minimum payment on your outstanding credit card balances can weigh on your credit score.

You’re not doing your credit score any favors by committing to making just the minimum payment on your credit card at the end of any given month, especially if you’ve got extra cash sitting around in your savings account, generating relatively muted amounts of interest. Just because a lot of Americans make the minimum payment doesn’t mean you should do the same, especially if you’re perplexed as to why your credit score is on the decline, or not improving if you’re already in a less-than-ideal spot. Also, if the banks are lowering the bar on your credit limit, there could be a waving red flag that suggests your credit score isn’t in a great spot.

Of course, minimum payments don’t sound all too bad on paper. After all, you’re not missing a payment. Regardless, you’re still paying very high interest rates on the amounts you don’t pay off at the end of the month.

Switching to debit (for the time being) can help one stay on budget

Keeping any balance at all, I think, is a sign that one’s credit card hygiene isn’t in the best spot. For those such folks, using a debit card or cash forces one to stay in their budget, as their funds will immediately come out of the bank, rather than sit there and wait, only to collect interest and ding one’s credit score further.

Indeed, a financial planning pro or credit counsellor can help one better manage credit card debt (think setting up automated payments or setting a reminder at the end of the month to pay the full amount) so that they can shift gears from debit to credit again and benefit from the cash back, points, and boost to the credit score.

If you’re starting with a mediocre credit score, you may be surprised just how many points can be added back by making the maximum (full) payment instead of going for the minimum.

Taking advantage of balance transfers can be a short-term solution.

If you’ve got a number of credit cards, transferring balances at a 0% rate promo could provide some relief. That said, it’s not a sustainable solution for someone who’s trying to break the cycle of making minimum payments while missing the odd one. At the end of the day, proper budgeting is the way to go for those who want to make a credit card a friend that can save them a great deal rather than a foe that costs them a fortune in interest.

In any case, those deep in credit card debt should consider balance transfers if they’re looking to slowly, but steadily, climb out of credit card debt. Of course, balance transfer offers won’t always be there. As such, this tip shouldn’t be relied upon. At the end of the day, credit cards don’t have to cause your financial detriment, provided you know how to use them and don’t let the insidious effects of interest cause your debts to snowball.

This may seem unusual, but did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.