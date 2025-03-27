I'm 19, underpaid, and exhausted from my mechanic job - how can I build a better financial future? Canva | BananaStock from Photo Images and DAPA Images

It’s normal for teenagers and young adults to start with low salaries. It’s a way of getting your foot in the door and establishing work experience. However, just because you are young doesn’t mean you have to settle with a low salary forever.

A Redditor posted in the Personal Finance community about his predicament. He is a 19-year-old auto mechanic who realized that the job underpays. He feels drained when he gets home and doesn’t feel like he is getting ahead. The Redditor also mentioned that he thinks people who flip burgers make as much as him in a week.

He wants to get out of the stressful environment and secure a higher-paying job. Other Redditors shared their thoughts in the comments, and I will share some insights as well.

Developing in-demand skills, exploring remote work, and focusing on self-improvement can help the Redditor achieve his goals.

Learn an In-Demand Skill

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Some of the commenters said that auto mechanics don’t get paid well. There were mixed thoughts, but the comments seemed to lean in that direction. One of the top comments came from a Redditor who suggested that the 10-year-old enroll in a community college and learn a more in-demand skill.

The commenter recommended becoming an electrician, and some people responded by saying that there is a strong demand for auto mechanics. However, the initial commenter also mentioned that auto mechanics get their bodies beat up from all of the labor.

Consider Remote Work

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

If the Redditor is going to look for new opportunities, he may want to consider remote work. These career opportunities aren’t nearly as physically demanding as being a mechanic. If he can earn a similar salary or higher pay, he will be preserving his body and saving time.

Many employers have shifted to remote work or offer hybrid solutions. If the Redditor values camaraderie in the workplace, a hybrid approach can be a great solution. It has the benefits of remote work, but since it’s hybrid, you aren’t competing with job candidates across the country. Anyone who applies for the job still has to be within driving distance of the company’s headquarters.

Working remotely can also make it easier to pursue side hustles. Some people have full-time remote jobs and then do an online side hustle. Giving yourself time to pursue additional projects can lead to more income streams, and some side hustles turn into full-time careers.

Comparison Is the Thief of Joy

Goodboy Picture Company / iStock / Getty Images Plus

The Redditor started his post by saying that he can’t afford an apartment while other workers have houses and land. He referred to the situation as “very sad,” and it’s not the best mentality.

One of the commenters summed it up well by saying that comparison is the thief of joy. Instead of looking at what others have, the Redditor should focus on what he can do to improve his situation. Luckily, the 19-year-old is already taking steps to improve his situation. That’s why he posted in the Personal Finance Reddit community in the first place.

Instead of feeling bad about himself because other people have land and homes, the Redditor should view them as role models. He can use other people’s success to realize that he can do bigger things and set more ambitious goals for himself. Surrounding yourself with people who are more successful than you can inspire you to put more time into creating your ideal lifestyle.

The Redditor can benefit from listening to podcasts, watching videos, and reading books about personal finance and personal development. Consuming some of this content every day can lead to a stronger mindset. Going to community college and learning in-demand skills can lead to more success, but the right mindset combined with action can bring forth the best results.

