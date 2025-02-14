I went from $45k a year as an office manager, to $192,000 as a consultant in just five years chaylek / Shutterstock.com

It’s possible to more than quadruple your income in a few years, and a recent Reddit post proves it. An accountant shared their income history of how they went from $45k/yr as an office manager in 2019 to $192k per year as a consultant.

The Redditor reported a higher income during each of the five years, but a big jump happened in 2024. During that year, the Redditor went from a $77k income to a $192k income.

There’s a lot to learn from these numbers and the Redditor’s progression. These are the key takeaways you can get from the post.

Key Points A Redditor shares how they more than quadrupled their income in five years.

Getting an MBA and developing new skills contributed to the salary jump.

Earn up to 3.8% on your money today (and get a cash bonus); click here to see how. (Sponsored)

How Does This Compare to the Average Income?

PaeGAG / Shutterstock.com

The 2023 U.S. Census revealed that the median annual household income in the United States is $80,610. He’s also within the top 10% of earners in the country. The Redditor was in line with the median or below it for most of his career. The jump to consultant resulted in a meaningful income surge that put him well above the typical annual income.

How Much Can the Redditor Save?

Sutthiphong Chandaeng / Shutterstock.com

It’s exciting to think about how much you can save as your income grows. Not only do you earn more money, but people who don’t give into lifestyle creep can keep a higher percentage of their income. If the Redditor can invest 10% of their 2024 salary and maintain that level, they would invest $19.2k per year.

If the Redditor started with no portfolio and contributed $19.2k per year while averaging an 8% annualized return, he could end up with a $2.2 million portfolio in 30 years. He can generate higher returns by contributing more than $19.2k each year. If the Redditor continues to grow their income, it may make sense to increase the percentage of every paycheck that goes into assets like growth ETFs.

Learning New Skills Can Boost Your Income

fadfebrian / Shutterstock.com

Although you don’t have to get an MBA to develop relevant skills or boost your income, it certainly helped the Redditor. He started his MBA in 2022 when he was making $66k per year and completed it in 2024. In the same year he completed his MBA, his income jumped from $77k to $192k.

You will have to conduct your own due diligence to gauge which skills you should prioritize. One step may be to look at the tasks and responsibilities of roles in your career path that pay more than your current salary. You can also pivot to another industry that is more lucrative.

You Typically Have to Work More Hours to Receive a Higher Salary

Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

If you want to earn a higher income than most Americans, you must be willing to work smarter and harder. One commenter observed that consultants can work anywhere from 50-100 hours per week, depending on the client.

Not every job offers that much over time, but you can also boost your income with a side hustle and by learning new skills. You won’t have to work long hours forever, but the time you put in now will set you up for a better nest egg in the future.

The Average American Has No Idea How Much Money You Can Make Today (Sponsor) The last few years made people forget how much banks and CD’s can pay. Meanwhile, interest rates have spiked and many can afford to pay you much more, but most are keeping yields low and hoping you won’t notice. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying almost 10x the national average! That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe and earn more at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 3.80% with a Checking & Savings Account today Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes to open an account to make your money work for you. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 4.00% with a Checking & Savings Account from Sofi. Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. 1 https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps