6 Ways to Check and Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

One of the most essential things anyone thinking about retirement can do is check their Social Security records and ensure they are accurate. This is one of those crucial steps that should be happening all along instead of right before you decide to submit your application for benefits.

Key Points The Social Security Administration can undoubtedly make mistakes, so it’s important to review everything.

Checking all of your tax documents is super essential every year.

There is no question that Social Security has multiple ways to get answers if you need them.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

The concern here is that if your records are not accurate, it can take some time to fix, and this could leave you without benefits if you apply after you turn 62 or hit full retirement age. The hope is always that everything around your account is accurate, but you can take advantage of any of these steps to fix something that isn’t correct.

6. Form SSA-7704

ssguy / Shutterstock.com

As is the case with other forms available from the Social Security Administration, form SSA-7704 is another way to formally request your detailed earnings statement from the Social Security Administration. When you download the form, you fill out your name, Social Security number, date of birth, address, and anything else you want based on your detailed earnings history. It shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to complete this document and have it ready for mailing.

Submitting The Form

Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Within two to four weeks, you should get back what you need from the Social Security office, including complete statements to cross-check against earnings. This isn’t dissimilar from other documents you can request from the Social Security office, but this is more focused on how much you have paid in Social Security taxes and, as a result, what kind of benefits you might be eligible for now or in the future.

5. Request Certified Earnings Record

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

If you have questions about the information you see online through the Social Security website, another step you can take is to use form SSA-7050. This is a Request for Correction of Earnings Record, which allows you to specify the years that might be in question and any reason you believe the earnings for this year (or years) are inaccurate, along with copies of any tax information like W2s.

Time Limitations

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

One of the most critical pieces of information in this article is worth repeating a few times: You only have three years, three months, and 15 days, which begins at the end of the taxable year in which the ages were paid or any self-employment was derived. Once the document is completed and mailed, you should prepare to wait several months, potentially as much as six months, before following up by phone or in person, but you only have so long to request information.

4. Visit Social Security Office

Pamela Au / Shutterstock.com

If the need arises, you can locate your local Social Security office to take things in person. It’s important to call 800-772-1213 and book ahead, and anyone walking into these offices is likely to wait as long, if not longer, than your traditional DMV. Just ensure you have all the relevant documents you need in hand as these staffed offices can help.

Present Your Documents

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Once in person, you can explain any discrepancies that might impact your current or future payment benefits to the office. This could also help you initiate any corrections that need to be made, which could be especially helpful for someone who is missing self-employment income or something along those lines.

3. Contact Social Security Directly

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

One of the smartest ways to verify and check your Social Security information is to contact the Social Security Administration directly. It’s as easy as calling 800-772-1213 to contact the administration directly and report any concerns. This could be something like an employer that failed to properly report your wages, which could affect your 35-year earnings average, leading to smaller checks.

Call The Helpline

Elena Elisseeva / Shutterstock.com

The Social Security Administration office is open from 8 AM to 7 PM Monday through Friday, and you just need your Social Security number, ID, and any of the tax documents you want to discuss. Once your identity is verified, it’s as easy as telling the representative you reach what you want to do and going from there, either verbally discussing your earnings history or requesting it in writing.

2. Look At Tax Documents

Juicy FOTO / Shutterstock.com

As your Social Security information has to carefully match up to any tax information you receive on your paystubs, you can look at this documentation to verify there haven’t been any issues with what is being reported. While you can do this through the Social Security portal, you can do it with your paychecks against the Social Security records.

Comparing All Records

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

While doing this check online is arguably the easiest way, you can also request mailed statements for those who want to look through everything with a fine tooth comb. If you spot an error, you can contact your employer (current or otherwise) to verify that they provided the Social Security Administration with accurate wage information.

1. Create An Account

J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

The first thing anyone should do to check Social Security information is to create an online account at ssa.gov. This is undoubtedly the first place you can (and should) look to see what records the administration has on you and what detail it has around your top 35 years of earning to help calculate your benefits. All you need to log in is our name, date of birth, contact details, and Social Security number, which shouldn’t take more than 5 minutes to set up.

Review Your Information

Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

The hope is that if you can log into your Social Security account, you can look at all your records for accuracy. This means checking the information against any W2 or tax forms you have as you compare these records to look for potential errors. The reality is that any mistake that isn’t corrected quickly can compound into a larger problem, as you only have three years, three months, and 15 days after the end of a tax year from which the wages were paid to correct a mistake.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.