My Wife's Stalker Led Me to Realize Our Wealth Needs Better Protection

Key Points It’s a very scary thing when your spouse’s safety feels threatened.

Inform the authorities and see what resources you have.

You may want to consider forming an LLC for some added privacy.

One of the most difficult parts of being famous is not having privacy. Some people can’t leave their houses without being followed, photographed, or harassed.

Public figures in corporations can sometimes fall victim to the same fate. Just look at what happened to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot down in cold blood.

In this Reddit post, we have a concerned spouse who’s worried about their wife’s safety. Their wife is a public figure at a tech firm who received a letter from a stalker. The stalker appears to have mental health issues, so the fact that they know where the poster lives is problematic.

The poster has contacted the police, but they’re looking to take steps beyond that. They’re also worried about not just their physical safety, but their financial safety, such as being exposed to lawsuits by people seeking to take advantage of their status.

The poster is right to be concerned. So this is a situation they should try to get ahead of immediately.

Getting help

It’s a good thing that the poster contacted law enforcement to get them involved. The next step, though, should be letting the wife’s company know what’s going on.

If the wife is an exec, she may be entitled to protection that the company pays for. And even if she’s not an executive per se, there might still be something the company can do, especially if it has vast resources.

Otherwise, the poster could look into private security. That may not be ideal given the potential expense involved. But it’s certainly worth looking into if the poster and their wife feel scared and uncomfortable.

They don’t necessarily need to have private security forever. But it could be a good thing to have until the situation blows over – for example, until the police discover who sent the letter to the wife.

At the very least, the poster should have a detailed security system installed in their home. And they shouldn’t skimp here — this is something worth investing in.

Focusing on financial protection, too

Some Reddit commenters suggested that the poster and their wife not hold assets in their name and divert their mail to a P.O. box instead of their home address. Others suggested forming an LLC for added privacy.

In some cases, forming an LLC can hide the identities of the people who own it from public records. Also, an LLC creates a separate legal entity from its owners. This offers potential protection against lawsuit.

However, it’s worth noting that the rules of LLCs can vary based on state. It’s a good idea to talk to a professional about setting one up.

In fact, here, the poster would probably be well served having a conversation with a financial advisor and/or accounting professional — someone who can share ways to attain financial protection. The physical protection is a different story. But this way, they can at least address the money side of things, which should hopefully provide some peace of mind in its own right.

