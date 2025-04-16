Will My Grandfather Lose His Social Security Benefits Without An Online Account? Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

About 40% of Social Security direct deposit fraud comes from calls to Social Security to change banking information

“Is my grandfather’s Social Security benefits gonna be canceled because he doesn’t have an online account,” asks a Reddit user. “I don’t think my 80 year old grandfather has a social security online account and I’m worried about it.”

In short, no.

In an effort to cut back on fraud in the system, the Social Security Administration is now requiring stronger identity proofing for benefit claims and direct deposit changes.

That’s because about 40% of Social Security direct deposit fraud comes from calls to Social Security to change banking information.

Moving forward, you’ll have to use your personal Social Security account or visit a Social Security office in person when applying for benefits or changing direct deposit. This will no longer be allowed to happen over the phone.

We should also note that If you are getting benefits right now, you do not have to do any additional identity proofing unless you’re changing your direct deposit.

How to Make Life Easier with New Rules

To make life easier, it is a good idea to create an account at either Login.gov or ID.me.

Once you have an account at Login.gov, you can access your Social Security benefits, services and other information. Or, once you have an account with ID.me, you’ll have access to all of your information.

“For those who are unable to utilize the “my Social Security” account and therefore must go to a field office in-person, the SSA allows for several different kinds of primary and secondary proofs of identity, including a driver’s license, passport, alien or voter registration card, or union card to verify your identity,” says Time.com.

Again, Social Security benefits will not be impacted at all.

Those collecting benefits just need to create a Social Security account online, or visit one of the Social Security offices. This is all being done in an effort to cut back on fraud and wasted money in the system.