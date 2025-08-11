I Changed My Social Security Direct Deposit to PayPal - Where's My Payment? Inside Creative House / Shutterstock.com

Key Points You have different options for receiving Social Security payments.

It can take time for the Social Security Administration to process a change.

Make sure to follow up if your money doesn’t arrive when it’s supposed to.

If you’re someone who relies heavily on Social Security, you probably cannot afford to have a gap in payments. This Reddit poster is in that very situation, and they’re clearly worried.

They visited their local Social Security office a few weeks prior to their post to change their direct deposit because their bank had closed. They decided to direct their Social Security payments to a PayPal account going forward.

The problem? They were told the change would take 10 business days, but they’re a bit beyond that timeframe and worried since their money has not shown up. They probably need that money and can’t afford to be without it.

This situation isn’t so unusual. But the poster should be vigilant and not let it drag on too long.

Making changes to your Social Security deposits

There are a few different options you have for receiving your monthly Social Security benefits. First, you could do direct deposit to a checking or savings account, which is generally considered the most secure option.

You can also sign up for a Direct Express debit card, which is an option to consider if you do not have a bank account. With Direct Express, your monthly benefit is added to your debit card balance each month. You can use that card as you would a traditional debit card to buy gas, groceries, or other essential item you need.

It’s possible to receive Social Security benefits in a PayPal account. But your best bet from there is to make sure you have a bank account linked to that PayPal account. This gives you more options for using your money.

You’re allowed to change your direct deposits for Social Security whenever you wish. But you should know that it can take time for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to complete a change.

The poster above was told that their change would be complete after 10 business days. But other Reddit posters responded with stories of how the SSA took longer to get them their money after a similar change.

For this reason, the poster does not necessarily need to worry. But they should monitor their account and follow up with the SSA if the money does not arrive in a few more days.

Be careful when switching your payments

While you can choose to direct your Social Security payments to a new account when you want to, clearly, that could cause a delay in getting your money. For this reason, you may want to hold off on making a change until you’ve built up a bit of a cushion. That way, if your money takes longer than expected to arrive, you’ll still be able to pay bills.

You may want to try to save a full month of living costs before making changes to your Social Security deposits. Of course, it’s best to actually have enough cash as a retiree to cover several months of living costs, but a lot of seniors don’t have that level of savings. If that’s the case, aim for a month’s worth so you’re at least covered for a period of time.

