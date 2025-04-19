I have a 32 year old daughter that refuses to move on and Dave Ramsey told me she's not going to listen Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for SiriusXM

A mother recently called on The Ramsey Show seeking advice from financial expert Dave Ramsey. She explained that her daughter is 32 years old and still hasn’t moved out of the house. The daughter is currently in barbering school, and the parents have already paid for her college education.

While it’s good to support your kids, some support can go too far. The daughter isn’t prepared to leave the house and doesn’t have any money to her name. The couple gave her an ultimatum two years ago that she had to move out within the next two years. Naturally, the deadline has gotten a lot closer, but Ramsey said that the couple should move the deadline forward. He also shared other valuable insights you can take away from the conversation.

Key Points A mother called into The Ramsey Show to talk about her 32 year old daughter who won’t move out.

Ramsey offered plenty of tough love and said that it’s time to get the daughter out of the house.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Letting Her Go

tete_escape / Shutterstock.com

The mother asked Ramsey how she could tell the daughter that moving out of the house was the best thing for her.However, it’s not like she doesn’t have a place to go. The mother revealed that the mother has a Christian boyfriend who wants to marry her and buy her a house. Even with that, she won’t move, and Ramsey tipped his cap to the boyfriend.

Everyone is in agreement that the daughter has to be removed from the house and learn how to make it on her own.Ramsey wishes the couple had a conversation with the daughter two years ago, while the couple wishes they had the hardconversation five years ago.

Kicking out of the house could be the best thing for her, as it will force her to tighten her finances. The couple is concerned with her spending habits. It was only a few weeks ago when the boyfriend set up direct deposit to receive and save a percentage of every paycheck. Ramsey commended the boyfriend but labeled him as a new parent for the daughter. Ramsey believes the daughter has to “go out on her own and suffer just a little bit” before she becomes marriage material.

Change The Ultimatum

jd8 / Shutterstock.com

Ramsey mentioned that the 32-year-old is underperforming and that she has to become her own person. He mentionedthat the dignity of hard work and paying your own life bills is incredibly rewarding, but it’s also necessary at this point for the daughter.

While the couple was willing to give their daughter until the end of the year, Ramsey suggested kicking her out as early as this Friday if she doesn’t fulfill a special condition. If Ramsey was the parent, he would require the daughter to move out next week unless she saved at least 50% of every paycheck and could show it. Ramsey views this as starting rent now, but instead of paying rent, she only has to demonstrate that she is saving money.

This approach has two benefits. The first one is that it’s essentially a method of forced savings. However, the daughter will also have more money in her bank account by the end of the year. That way, she has a better financial foundation when she gets kicked out of the house.

Let Her Figure It Out

Sichon / Shutterstock.com

Ramsey encouraged the mother to let her daughter figure things out. Sometimes, the best way to learn is to be forced into a situation where you can’t afford to make excuses. Ramsey encouraged this tough love approach while saying that it’s time for her to grow up. Ramsey said that the mother has to push the daughter out of the home to have her participate in adulthood.

The couple can also mention how they have paid for her expenses over the years and that they will no longer pay for her misbehavior. Ramsey doesn’t mince words during these types of calls, but real conversations like these can create meaningful change in people’s lives.