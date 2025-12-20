Dave Ramsey Tells Groom to Remove Ex From Lease or Move Out

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Lease complications involving former partners require decisive action, not passive acceptance. When rental agreements become relationship obstacles, the solution demands clear ultimatums.

On a December 10 episode of The Dave Ramsey Show, a caller and realtor from San Francisco sought advice about her fiancé’s month-to-month rental. His ex-wife’s name remains on the lease despite court orders requiring removal and nearly three years of unsuccessful attempts. With their late December wedding approaching and the property management company unresponsive, she felt uncomfortable moving into a home legally tied to his ex. The rent sits thousands of dollars below San Francisco market rates.

“It feels really, really gross to me to move in, start a marriage and move into a home with this ex’s name on it,” she explained, noting ongoing custody battles.

Ramsey clarified the ex has no possession rights, only financial liability. He instructed the fiancé to call the property manager with a clear ultimatum: redraft the lease removing the ex and adding the bride, or receive 30 days notice.

“I don’t want to live there unless her name is off this lease and yours is on it,” Ramsey said, criticizing the groom for waiting until three weeks before the wedding to address this.

The caller acknowledged concerns about whether boundary issues would persist beyond the lease situation.

Action Reveals Character

Ramsey’s advice addressed the immediate lease problem but the caller’s final comment revealed the deeper issue: her fiancé’s consistent failure to establish boundaries. His three-year passivity despite court orders demonstrates patterns that typically worsen after marriage, especially with ongoing custody complications. The property management company’s unresponsiveness likely stems from the fiancé’s weak approach rather than legal complications. While Ramsey’s ultimatum strategy works for the lease, it doesn’t solve the underlying relationship dynamic. This couple needs intensive premarital counseling addressing co-parenting boundaries and conflict resolution before proceeding with wedding plans. Financial savings never justify starting a marriage on such unstable foundations.