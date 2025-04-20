I Want to Give My Newborn Nephew a Meaningful Gift Without Being Flashy or Boring Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When it comes to giving someone’s first-ever gift, it’s often worth taking the extra thought to leave something that’s truly memorable. Indeed, you don’t (and probably shouldn’t) seek to be flashy. After all, a newborn won’t care how much you spent! For those who’ve never given anyone a present on their zeroth birthday, it can be rather difficult to shop for that perfect gift.

The good news is that one doesn’t need to break the bank to give a memorable gift that a baby can appreciate potentially for the rest of their lives. In this piece, we’ll look at a few gift ideas that make the most sense for those on a mission to shop for a newborn but have no idea where to start.

Key Points You don’t have to spend a fortune to gift something memorable.

For an affluent individual, a sentimental gift alongside cash (to be invested in stocks) could be a gift that pays dividends for decades to come!

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Go for something sentimental

This Reddit user, who took to the r/fatFIRE subreddit (it’s a quite affluent community) in search of gift ideas for their newborn nephew, wants something “non-flashy,” but at the same time, they want something that isn’t “boring.” Undoubtedly, if one has a high budget for a gift and they do want to leave an impression, I think it makes little sense to go for “flashy” goods like a gold watch, something that could take many decades for the gift recipient to appreciate. That is, if it isn’t lost or taken by the parents as a gift!

In any case, opting for a sentimental gift, like a baby blanket or stuffed animal, I believe, is the best move. Undoubtedly, many adults still have their baby blankets and cherished plushies from childhood. And while such cherished keepsakes will have some competition with other gift givers who are thinking about getting the same thing, I do think that sentimental gifts that a baby can appreciate are a top choice.

If you’re an early retiree with more money than gift ideas, perhaps the difference between what one spends on a sentimental gift can be used to fund an investment account for the newborn. After all, it’s never too early to get started investing!

Personally, I think an investment in a portfolio of stocks could literally pay massive dividends by the time the newborn reaches adulthood. Undoubtedly, starting at age zero would grant one decades’ worth of invaluable compounding. Even a small investment could grow to pay off one’s tuition in 20 years, or perhaps a down payment on a home. In any case, I think the gift of stocks makes a heck of a lot more sense than a gold Rolex watch, an item that our Reddit user was given by some unknown source.

Stocks: A gift that pays dividends!

Though setting up a brokerage account for a newborn could prove tricky, giving cash to the parents to invest on behalf of their child, I believe, is a gift that’s meaningful and practical. With stock markets stuck in a correction due to Trump tariff uncertainties, I’d argue that 2025 is a fantastic time to punch a ticket to a hard-hit stock or something as simple as an S&P 500 index fund.

Indeed, there’s a lot of risk in today’s tariff-fuelled environment, but nothing that a newborn, with a 60-plus year investment horizon, can’t handle. Arguably, a newborn would probably do well from a portfolio of high-growth stocks now that the Nasdaq 100 and the rest of tech are so heavily out of favor.

In any case, our Reddit user, who I’m assuming has embraced “fat FIRE,” which is the richest of all early retirements, is willing to spend a couple of grand on a gift. Why else would someone suggest a gold watch? In any case, the gift of $10,000 worth of stocks would probably appreciate by a far greater amount over the long haul. Though stocks aren’t the most popular gift in the world, I’d argue that it’s a fantastic gift for a baby that could set them up well by the time they’re old enough to head off to college.