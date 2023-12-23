Unique/Unusual Last-Minute Gifts Ideas Pekic / E+ via Getty Images

Did you wait too long to buy something for Christmas? Having a hard time finding that perfect gift your significant other will remember for years? Tired of scrolling through endless pages of cheap products online just so you can qualify for free shipping and get something before the holidays? You’re not alone. Despite what our feelings about the holidays might be, we all feel the pressure to show our appreciation and love for family and friends during this time. We enjoy the feeling of getting that “just right” gift or revealing something that took a lot of work to put together. But if you’re short on time but don’t want to resort to a cheap mug, what can you do?

The good news is that some of the best gifts don’t require shipping. Even though you left your purchase to the last minute, this crunch can force you to be more creative and find unique and memorable gift options.

Here are 20 unique and unusual last-minute gift ideas for you to consider.

Charity and Sponsorships

You might be surprised how beloved this gift is. Donating to a charity on behalf of your gift recipient is a fantastic gift that is in keeping with the spirit of the holidays. The move away from rampant consumerism during the holiday season is increasingly popular, so if your recipient is feeling guilty about participating in the holidays at all, this is a perfect gift for them. You can donate to a local charity, a worldwide cause, or sponsor an endangered animal. The good thing is, many of these options will send you something physical in return for your sponsorship, like a bracelet, picture of the animal or person you sponsored, a card with information about your donation, or something else.

Does your recipient have a favorite local institution like a school, charity, or museum? If you donate enough money you can purchase a plaque, brick, or inscription with their name on it. This is truly a timeless gift that will remind them of you every time they see it.

#20 Sponsor an animal at Wildlife Alliance

–Price: Three different sponsor levels starting at just $5/month

–Info: Includes certificate, photo, fact sheet, and quarterly email

–Where to buy: Wildlife Alliance

#19 “Adopt” an animal at World Wildlife Fund

–Price: Range from $25 for an adoption certificate and photo to $250 for two plushies, framed certificate, gift box, and more

–Where to buy: WWF

#18 Donate to the American Red Cross

–Price: Minimum online donation is $10 plus a processing fee

–Info: Donations can be done online or by text

–Where to buy: Donate at American Red Cross

#17 Buy a membership to The Nature Conservancy

–Price: Monthly membership starts at $15/month

–Info: Includes picnic blanket, annual calendar, and monthly magazine

–Where to buy: The Nature Conservancy

Local Experiences

No matter where you live, there are going to be unique and interesting events or experiences you can buy. You don’t have to limit yourself to things like escape rooms, massages, or movie tickets, either. Take what you know about your would-be gift recipient, and look for experiences or events that match their tastes and interests.

Are they a music buff? Buy them tickets to a local show for a band or performer they’ve never heard of. Do they enjoy experiencing new things? Find an outdoor event or new-age ceremony and book them a date. If you live by large cities, there will be hundreds of options to choose from. These can be painting classes, wine tastings, surfing lessons, skydiving, a course on cheesemaking, or anything else that gets them out of the house and learning or doing something new and interesting.

A perfect way to turn this option into an unforgettable gift is to include an item they will use or need for their experience with the tickets or booking. Did you sign them up for scuba lessons? Include a new pair of goggles. Did you buy tickets for a music festival? Give them a security backpack and new water bottle. Once you find an event you know they will like, the options for what to include with it reveal themselves.

This idea can expand to experiences for them at home, or for you to do together. If your recipient doesn’t enjoy being in a crowd, or can’t go to an event for any reason, think of things for them to experience at home. There are options for paint-by-numbers for adults, or crafts-in-a-box that they can work on alone or with you.

#16 Buy tickets to an event at SeatGeek

–Price: Varies by event and venue

–Info: Tickets are refundable and transferable

–Where to buy: SeatGeek

#15 Get a gift card for Color Me Mine

–Price: Minimum purchase: $5

–Info: physical and digital cards available with two different designs.

–Where to buy: Color Me Mine

#14 Paint-by-numbers kits

–Price: Average around $20 per canvas

–Info: Includes paints and brushes

–Where to buy: Amazon

#13 Scuba certification by PADI

–Price: A class and certification test costs $217

–Info: Basic training is for open-water scuba, but there are other options.

–Where to buy: PADI

Subscription Services

There’s a reason subscription services have stuck around and continue to grow every year: people actually like them. The trick is finding the right one for your recipient. There are subscriptions for fancy foods like cheese and wine, clothes, accessories, snacks, arts and crafts, and more.

While you might be tempted to sign up for the first one you see, consider other options. Physical subscriptions are all well and good, but digital subscriptions might score you more points. If you’re buying a gift for a teenager, see if they’ve already signed up for Xbox Game Pass. For newly-married couples, look into educational subscriptions like Gaia to help them learn new things together.

A creative idea to make this gift even better is to begin the subscription before the holidays so you can give them the first box/delivery in person, instead of just a piece of paper. Most subscription services allow you to change the address for future deliveries.

#12 Bespoke Post

–Price: Starts at $49/month

–Info: Great option for men who love accessories and style

–Where to buy: Bespoke Post

#11 KiwiCo

-Price: Starts at $9.95/month

–Info: Perfect for parents with kids. Boxes include hands-on activities for all ages

–Where to buy: KiwiCo

#10 Winc delivery subscription



–Price: Starts at $65/delivery

–Info: Tailors wines to your tastes and delivers them to you

–Where to buy: Winc

#9 Book of the Month

–Price: Starts at $17.99

–Info: Allows members to choose from a curated selection of physical and audio books every month.

–Where to buy: Book of the Month

#8 HelloFresh Meal Kits

–Price: Starts at $45 per box for two meals/week for two people.

–Info: Great for someone who wants to learn to cook, or hates cooking. Easy and simple, great for couples or single people

–Where to buy: HelloFresh

Hand-made Items

You don’t need to be a professional artist or handyman to make something useful and memorable. There are many stores that you can visit to create or paint something as a gift. Popular clay painting and firing studios are a fist choice, but there are other options. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) offers regular workshops and classes you can attend and your local craft stores will have information about others if they don’t have one themselves.

Most of these places allow you to create something in just a day or two. But, if you don’t have that amount of time or don’t want something even more unique, build something yourself. Did you go somewhere special with your recipient recently? Do you have a memorable location? Collect items like leaves, flowers, shells, or rocks from those areas and turn them into a picture frame or a collage. Do they complain they need a new hobby? Start a stamp or coin collection and give it to them to continue.

#7 Coin Collector Binder

-Price: Around $20

–Info: Comes with sleeves and foam to protect coins

–Where to buy: Amazon

#6 Michaels Classes and Workshops

–Price: Usually starts around $40

–Info: Classes include wood burning or knitting

–Where to buy: Michael’s

Personalized Photo Book

Continuing the trend of hand-made items, we often overlook the value of physical photos. Having a real photo album or a photo book is something they will always be happy to have on display on a table or desk. Create a physical memory of a fun weekend or important event. Your local printing or craft store will have options you can use to complete your gift in a single afternoon.

You don’t need to settle for literal books, either. Digital photo displays are simple, elegant little pieces that can sit on a desk and automatically flip through any photos uploaded to it. Find some photos of your recipient and have them professionally touched up and framed. If you don’t have any photos that they would like, buy them a photography session with a local photographer and then make the photo book after.

#4 Aura Carver 10” wireless picture frame

–Price: $179

–Info: Can play video with sound

–Where to buy: Amazon

#3 Photobook and accessories by Photobook America

–Price: Varies by size and quality

–Info: Offer various discounts through the holidays

–Where to buy: Photobook America

#2 Wall art by Shutterfly

–Price: Varies by size and quality

–Info: Options for books, wall art, or other items. Easy and customizable designs

–Where to buy: Shutterfly

#1 Apofial Digital Picture Frame

–Info: Has touch screen and access to cloud albums

–Price: $79.00

–Where to buy: Amazon

Items from Small and Local Stores

If you do all your shopping online, it’s no wonder you are struggling with gift ideas. Every town has small, independent shops that offer unique gifts. Book stores, game stores, consignment shops, art studios, the list goes on.

This is a particularly good idea if your recipient cares about sustainable and responsible living. Supporting your local stores is a fantastic way to show that you acknowledge and value their opinions. Take a stroll through your local farmer’s market, visit native artisans, step inside your local nerd-culture store and see what they recommend. If you’ve fallen out of the habit of in-person shopping, you might be surprised by how eager these small stores are to find the perfect gift for your loved one. They love their work and are happy to help find someone who will cherish it as much as they do.

It is in these store that you will truly find the unusual gifts you are seeking. They will be tucked away on high shelves or in the discount section. If you really want unusual gifts, then you will have to do a bit of legwork. We can’t link to these hidden treasures, you’ll have to find them yourself!

