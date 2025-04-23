I’m retiring in my mid-50s and still crave new opportunities – how do I make sure my career exit story doesn’t close future doors? Hryshchyshen Serhii / Shutterstock.com

There is likely to be a sense of guilt whenever the time comes to say goodbye to corporate life or the workforce. Even if you hate your job, it provides a sense of purpose and, perhaps more importantly, a schedule you have lived by for decades that is about to disappear forever.

Key Points This Redditor has enough to retire but worries about missing out on their job.

They want to try their hand at retirement, but feel like they might one day want to return to work.

Right now, the best move is to try consulting or finding a passion project or hobby.

For this reason, it makes sense that this Redditor discusses having second thoughts about calling it quits with a post in r/ChubbyFIRE. In fact, it would probably be more strange if they did not feel guilty about saying goodbye, even though they have more than enough money to retire comfortably.

The hope is that everyone can leave the workforce with plenty of time to be active, but feeling emptiness after it’s all over is perfectly okay.

The Trigger

According to the Redditor’s post, they have already quit their work by submitting their resignation, so the hard part is done. However, their feelings of guilt began immediately when they realized it was up to them to tell their team what was happening and advise all of their clients that they were leaving the company.

Initially, the Redditor had hoped to be able to walk away and shift right into a retirement mindset, and that would be that. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case as there is a process with which most people have to retire from a company, including handing off work and even, in some cases, being made to feel guilty about leaving.

However, this Redditor is less concerned about any guilt from the company and more about the FOMO (fear of missing out) they will experience. They even thought about pausing this whole thing and moving into a fatFIRE mindset, which would have them increasing their net worth considerably.

The good news is that at 55, they have a net worth of $8 million and plan to spend around $250,000 per year. These soon-to-be empty-nesters are more than prepared never to have to work again, and the original poster is looking forward to seeing what it looks like when trying to balance their spending.

The Exit

To focus more on the Redditor’s primary concern, they shouldn’t be worried about any fear of missing out or that they are permanently closing a door. In fact, one Redditor has the best suggestion: You can tell your colleagues, management, and clients that you are retiring but looking to consult for a while.

Whatever phrasing the original poster might want, this could be a way to keep one foot in the door if there is some second-guessing. Either way, the door isn’t closing, as this individual won’t be the first person to want to return to the workforce after retiring, and they certainly won’t be the last.

There might even have been an idea of saying to yourself that you are not retiring but still looking for the right opportunity, as you have afforded yourself the right to do so. If this person doesn’t want to use the word “retire,” that’s okay, as it really doesn’t matter. You can call it “taking a break” or “taking a sabbatical,” or whatever sounds best to those close to you inside the company.

Just Say Goodbye

On the other hand, nobody really needs to know what you are planning. Even if you did want to return to the workforce, does it have to be at the last place you worked? This individual should walk away from this place without looking back.

If the workforce itch needs to be scratched again, they can start by consulting, pursuing a passion project, or trying any other options available to them with all of their newfound free time.

