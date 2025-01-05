I inherited my grandfather’s Rolex and need to sell it to pay for my wedding. Should I feel bad? Johan Rynners / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

One of the biggest decisions we must make after someone we love passes away is what to do with their belongings. The hope is that a plan is already in place and that the next steps are easy. However, this isn’t always true, and in many cases, there may be things you don’t want and may be able to sell.

Key Points It’s okay to feel guilty over an inheritance.

This Redditor needs a quick cash infusion and could sell a watch to make money.

Ultimately, you must take care of your family before worrying about heirlooms.

This is the case with one Redditor posting in r/inheritance, who wants to look at selling a Rolex they inherited. While they feel guilty, they know that any profit from selling the watch could help pay for their wedding and other debts. So, what should they do?

I empathize with this Redditor in this instance, knowing they are caught between guilt and even more guilt.

The Scenario

We don’t get much info from this Redditor other than that they inherited a Rolex a few years ago. However, we know from the comments that he hopes this sale will help with his wedding and will even pay next month’s rent.

Additionally, we know there are two kids to feed, so the sale of this watch will have far-reaching implications. The reality is that this Redditor knows this is a difficult decision as it’s a timepiece that could be handed down from generation to generation as an heirloom. We learned in the comments that the watch is an Oyster Perpetual GMT Master watch from Rolex, which can be purchased for between $10,800 and $20,500.

However, as is the case for many people, there are instances in which today matters more than tomorrow, which is why selling the watch is even up for debate. At the time of the post, we know the Redditor was looking for between 9,000 to 10,000 pounds or as much as $12,400 US dollars.

It’s Okay To Feel Guilty

I can only imagine how hard it must be to part with something that has at least some emotional connection. While we don’t know the watch’s origin or its previous owner, if it was an inheritance, we have to imagine it was likely someone who had a close relationship with the original poster.

This said it’s not uncommon to feel guilty over an inheritance, but never mind when considering selling something from any inheritance. It’s hard for me to say whether or not this person should feel guilt without knowing more of a backstory. If the watch came from a close parent, I would understand that he may feel more attached.

Alternatively, if the watch came from a distant family member, the level of guilt might be lessened. Ultimately, I think if the watch isn’t something the Redditor is planning on using long term and it can help them out of a tight spot now, the answer is clear.

Short of selling something else the Redditor owns, the watch is the best way to get a quick and easy windfall. However, it’s hard to say how far $10,000 will go toward a wedding, debt, and paying next month’s rent without knowing their financial situation. Ultimately, the kids come first, so keeping a roof over their heads is more important than any heirloom.

Some Things Are More Important

As I’m not the watch owner, it’s easy for me to say that you shouldn’t necessarily feel guilty over this watch. I really do empathize with the Reddit poster, understanding they are caught between guilt and paying off some critical expenses. You have to worry about the here and now, which means feeling guilty about the situation is okay.

There’s a strong likelihood you will feel more guilty about not selling the watch and being evicted. This is why it’s not uncommon for people to sell off things they inherit, as the item itself may not have as much value as what the cash can do right away.

