I’ve got $5 million in the bank, but I’m still chasing peace -why is this mental game harder than building wealth?

Sitting on a pile of cash doesn’t guarantee peace, and one Redditor recently shared their story. The original poster is in his mid-30s and has a $5 million net worth. He also earns a $3 million annual income from a finance job and investment returns. The annual spend comes to $250,000.

He aims to retire in the next 2.5 years and has made good lifestyle changes based on a previous Fat FIRE post. Meditation, less drinking and drugs, and reduced social media consumption are some of the highlights. He’s even ready to start dating again.

Other commenters shared their thoughts and words of encouragement.

Recognizing A Problem Is The First Step To Solving It

The Redditor is in a much better place now than a few years ago because he recognized he wasn’t happy with his lifestyle. The changes he made have affected him for the better, and many Redditors congratulated him.

“Great work! You’ve done most of the hard work in recognizing your problem and taking steps to correct it. Continuing down this path with this newfound awareness is a bit easier from here on out,” one commenter replied.

The original poster mentioned that he came to a realization when he kept telling himself that he could start dating and doing other things once he reached his Fat FIRE number. However, he’s slightly delaying his path to retirement by enjoying life now instead of waiting until he achieves his financial goal.

Find Another Job

One commenter also worked in the finance industry and suggested that the original poster find another job when they reach their Fat FIRE number. Completely retiring in your late 30s may sound like a dream, but it can turn into a nightmare of boredom.

However, since the Redditor has worked so hard to build a massive net worth, he doesn’t have to work at a grueling corporate job anymore. The commenter mentioned that he’s considering teaching a high school economics class, but there are a lot of options.

You can teach, volunteer, drive, and do other part-time jobs or low-stress full-time jobs. You don’t want to have nothing to do in your late 30s or in general.

Work To Live

One commenter explained that you’re supposed to work to live instead of live to work. The commenter dove deeper, explaining that they go on two vacations every year and put their phone down when going out in nature.

It’s admirable to set financial goals, climb up the corporate ladder, and put yourself in a good, long-term position. However, you don’t want to delay enjoying your life until you retire or hit a high net worth goal. You can start living now instead of waiting. You never know how many experiences you can miss out on if you delay living and put working on a pedestal.

Luckily, the Redditor has done a better job of working to live. He’s not afraid to go on vacations and do things that he enjoys while building long-term wealth.

