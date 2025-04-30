Are There Really Dead People Still Receiving Benefits? My Sister Thinks So Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

Key Points There’s a rumor that millions of dead people are getting paid Social Security.

While some improper payments have been made, it’s not true that the agency is routinely paying dead people.

Social Security does need a cleanup, but it also needs a financial lifeline.

It would probably be fair to call Social Security one of the most important government programs in existence today. Millions of older Americans rely on those benefits to cover their expenses during retirement. And without Social Security, a lot of people would struggle to afford basic bills like food and housing.

But recent investigations into Social Security reveal that the program is guilty of wasteful spending. And there’s been a rumor flying around that Social Security is paying benefits to millions of dead people.

In this Reddit post, we have someone who keeps debating this point with their sister. The sister insists that dead people are routinely getting benefits and the poster doesn’t buy it.

But there’s a reason that rumor about Social Security exists. And you’ll be happy to know that it’s just that — a rumor.

Social Security isn’t sharing its wealth with the dead

Once the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) started digging into Social Security, rumors started flying about millions of dead people getting monthly benefits. But Lee Dudek, the new acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, contests that claim.

It is true that Social Security is guilty of making improper payments. But the agency hasn’t made erroneous payments to the tune of sending money to millions of deceased Americans.

The reason for the confusion is that Social Security’s software system is rather archaic. It’s based on a programming language called COBOL that has its share of shortcomings.

One such flaw is that when there’s missing data, the system will default to a point of reference of over 150 years. So it might seem like payments of that nature are going out to dead people when, in reality, they’re going out to living people whose information simply isn’t complete.

Of course, this begs the question: Why doesn’t Social Security upgrade its software system? But the answer boils down to money.

As it is, Social Security is facing a serious funding shortfall. In the coming years, it expects to owe more money in benefits than it takes in.

Because of this, Social Security is facing the real possibility of benefit cuts in about a decade from now. So the program needs to be very careful in how it spends its money.

Social Security needs improvements — and money

While it would probably be inaccurate to say that Social Security is paying millions of dead people, it probably is accurate to say that the program is guilty of wasteful spending. And that’s a problem given that Social Security desperately needs money.

The good news is that with DOGE involved, there will perhaps be more accountability on the part of the agency, which could lead to less wasteful spending. DOGE might also be help to give Social Security a financial overhaul so that the program can run more efficiently in the coming years and conserve critical funds needed to pay benefits.

To be clear, a cleanup isn’t necessarily going to do the trick of preventing benefit cuts. But at a time when that risk exists, it could certainly help.

