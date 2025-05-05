Why do so many Americans struggle to save $1,000 for emergencies - here's my perspective Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

One of the most basic truths of personal finance is that you should always have some kind of emergency fund available just in case. While there is no specific agreed-upon dollar amount, the idea is that most people should have anywhere between 6 and 12 months’ worth of expenses available if necessary.

Key Points It’s an unfortunate truth that many Americans have no emergency savings.

This Redditor wonders how this could be true, and if people live paycheck to paycheck.

The reality is that many people do not budget properly and mainly do not focus on savings over spending.

Well, one Redditor is wondering why, even though an emergency fund is a basic necessity, most people don’t have one. Posting in r/personalfinance, the Redditor questions why most people can’t afford or don’t have even $1,000 available for an emergency.

Given the current economic climate, there is no question that this question takes on a new light, but it’s also no surprise, as this fact about no emergency savings has been well-known for years.

The Reddit Question

While the original poster considers themselves lucky to have some emergency savings available, they wonder how most people can’t afford $1,000 to $4,000 for an emergency. The Redditor indicates that many people are still in this situation after paying their bills, and they are curious about everyone’s situation, which prevents them from saving.

Still, the prevailing theory is that one should have anywhere from three to six months’ worth of savings for an emergency (potentially as long as 12 months’ worth of savings). Most people simply don’t have enough disposable income to build up this level of savings.

The Redditor claims they are doing “pretty good” financially, and their question is more of an observation, but there is no question this post set off a firestorm of responses. Many Redditors point to a poll that indicated most Americans could afford an unexpected $400 expense, but not with cash, having instead needed to rely on a credit card to make a payment.

The Economic Landscape

According to a US News and World Report poll from January 2025, at least 42% of Americans don’t have any emergency fund, let alone three to six months’ worth of living expenses. This number jives with the idea that many of the comments in this post indicate that if someone makes $10 working, they will spend $11 on something, as they are not budgeting properly.

Based on the original poster’s perspective and many of the comments in this post, the lack of emergency savings is likely most accurate. Most Americans, in particular, don’t know how to establish a set budget that they can stick to every month, which would allow them to set aside money for an emergency fund before treating themselves to a nice dinner or a vacation.

There is no shortage of those who argue that the Redditor’s claim is also misleading, that most people can afford an emergency expense, though polls like those from US News argue otherwise. One commenter even jumps in and says she works as an ER veterinarian, and that she says it’s around 50/50 of those who can afford $500 worth of care for their pet, but never mind between $1,000 and $4,000.

The Future

If, and it’s a big if, people could get to a point where they create a budget and can establish good spending habits, any concerns, valid or otherwise, on the lack of emergency savings would be significantly reduced.

There is no question that much of this argument has to do with inflation and rising expenses, all while income stays mostly flat. Still, having an emergency fund is far more than a nice-to-have. It might make a difference between getting healthcare and being able to afford a necessary car repair to get to work.

Unfortunately, most people don’t realize the importance of emergency savings until they need them. In my opinion, it would be great to establish some financial literacy classes in school early on so kids are instilled with a sense of financial stability. Instead, we have children growing up watching influencers live a certain lifestyle and hope to emulate it, at the expense of their bank accounts and credit card balances.

