Should I Trade In My $67,000 Jeep Wrangler for a $15,000 Infiniti and Eliminate Payments?

Everyone knows (or hopefully knows) that as soon as you buy a car and drive it off the lot, you’ve already lost a certain value of the vehicle. It’s a frustrating but true reality of vehicle ownership, and it doesn’t matter how much the car is or what brand it is. Once you drive it away, its value decreases.

Key Points For this Redditor, purchasing a $67,000 Jeep Wrangler proved to be a financial disaster.

The hope is that they can get out of this Jeep situation and buy something cheaper that doesn’t have payments.

If this Redditor is smart, they will dump the Jeep as fast as possible.

With so many people buying more expensive vehicles these days because car pricing is only going up, it stands to reason that some people have buyer’s regret. This is what one Redditor is feeling as they are wondering if they should trade in their expensive Jeep for something less expensive.

The Problem With a $67,000 Jeep Wrangler

Unsurprisingly, as soon as we hear that this individual is currently in possession of a $67,000 Jeep Wrangler, we know a problem exists. Buying a Jeep Wrangler might be a great idea if you are someone who wants to either be a part of a vehicle that feels very Americana or loves to go off-road, but beyond that, this is just a case of someone who now has a pretty significant financial burden that is causing them a lot of grief.

Except for classic cars like old Ferraris, cars are not typically meant to be an investment. Therefore, you go in knowing you will likely take a loss until the vehicle is paid off, but it’s also a very common financial misstep. This Redditor and other individuals who are in a similar position know that they are going to lose money the moment the vehicle is driven off the lot.

It’s for this reason that the Redditor is likely looking at a less expensive vehicle, as this $67,000 Jeep is definitely not worth that much anymore. The Redditor doesn’t provide details about the vehicle’s age or mileage, but it’s a 110% certainty that it’s worth far less than $67,000 at this point.

Payments Are a Burden

This means that they are now committed to this vehicle for a certain number of years, with the same payment and financial burden over their heads. Car payments are a drain on a monthly budget, and it’s likely that this individual’s payment is in the high hundreds of dollars, and this money could be better invested in an emergency fund, vacation, or a combination of both.

Buying a Jeep Is Bad

Look, buying a Jeep isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but this is a vehicle that is notorious for rapidly depreciating. According to Kelley Blue Book, new Jeeps lose as much as 30% of value in the first year alone, meaning that even in perfect condition, 12 months after the Redditor bought the car, it’s worth, at most, a number under $50,000.

On top of everything else, Jeeps are also unreliable, which means that this Redditor is going to be up a creek once the warranty is over and vehicle problems continue. All of this leads to one clear solution: dump the Jeep.

The Taste of Financial Freedom

At the core of this argument here is that the goal isn’t necessarily that the Redditor hates the Jeep or loves the Infiniti, it’s that they want to eliminate their payments. Let’s say, for argument’s sake, the Redditor is paying close to $1,000 per month for a Jeep, which is no doubt a lot of money.

As noted above, consider all the other things that can be done with the $1,000 payment, including building an emergency fund, paying off a high-interest credit card, adding money to a retirement account, or saving for a home.

There is a fairly common slogan that is often tossed around that says “Own your car, don’t let it own you,” and it makes a lot of sense in this Redditor’s case. The Jeep is basically the master of this Redditor’s wallet for right now, and if they were to trade it in, the person is going to regain control over their financial life.

In some ironic way, even the comment section on this Redditor’s post is almost in universal agreement that this vehicle needs to go. Getting all of a Reddit post to agree isn’t a small challenge, so that every comment is some kind of “dump it” around getting rid of the Jeep, the writing on the wall couldn’t be clearer.

The Best Move To Make

If this Redditor were my friend or family member, the advice couldn’t be easier, and I don’t need to be a financial manager to give this advice either; it’s mostly just about common sense in this particular case.

I would not mince words here, as the recommendation is to make the trade as fast as possible. It’s almost as if you have to make an intervention at this point and tell the Redditor to get out of the black hole that is this Jeep Wrangler, have no vehicle payments, and move on to bigger and better things financially.

Most importantly, I would think this could be framed as a big win for the original poster as well. Don’t view this as a loss on the Jeep by trading it in for something else, but think of it as the smartest decision. In other words, this isn’t a financial retreat, but rather a strategic decision based on sound financial principles that can help this individual lead a better life.

Best of all, they will find more peace with themselves, no longer having to worry about this massive payment or what could happen with maintenance down the road. In other words, every argument that can be made with trading this car in sounds like a win-win, and there is almost no argument in favor of keeping the Jeep for even one day longer.

