My dad died at 59 and left no clear answers - what Social Security options does my 57-year-old mom have?

One of the worst feelings in anyone’s life is the loss of a loved one, and then an immediate worry about the uncertainty of the future. Whether that uncertainty manifests itself as a question of future finances depends on the individual and the family, but it happens more often than most people think.

Key Points This Redditor is hoping to find out what is possible for their mother,, who is 57 years old and not yet eligible for Social Security retirement benefits.

The good news is that the mother can take advantage of survivors’ benefits in just a few years.

The mother does have to make a decision as to when she will file for Social Security retirement benefits, as the age influences the primary insurance amount.

In the case of one Redditor posting in r/SocialSecurity, there is a question about what to do after their father passed away, leaving their mom to figure out how to move forward. As this is a new situation for them with a death in the family, it leaves a lot of questions about what to do with Social Security.

Family Passing

Unfortunately, this Redditor’s father passed away at a still-young 59 years old, leaving their mother, a still-young 57, to try and figure out everything that she has to do to move forward. On the positive side, there is concrete info that the father’s pension plan won’t kick in until the mother hits retirement age, so at least there is a solid answer on timing regarding this future income.

However, when it comes to Social Security, there are some outstanding questions about what happens next after someone passes away who wasn’t of retirement age, as well as the surviving spouse. Given that the mother isn’t yet eligible to collect her own Social Security, at least for another five years, the original poster is looking for some guidance.

Survivor Benefits

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that Reddit delivers immediately by ensuring the original poster knows the mother will be eligible for survivors’ benefits at age 60. According to the Social Security Administration, the mother will be eligible to collect her husband’s benefits as soon as she turns 60 and as long as they were married for at least nine months before his passing.

The only caveat is that she can no longer apply for these benefits if she remarries in the next three years before she turns 60. Assuming she meets all eligible criteria when she turns 60, the mother can start collecting 71.5% of the spouse’s full benefit payments. However, if she waits a few years, she can collect 90% at 65 or 100% if she can hold out until she turns 67 or “Full Retirement Age.”

Her Benefits Timeline

As far as the mother applying for her own Social Security benefits goes, not a whole lot changes with the husband’s passing. She can apply for her benefits payout starting at 62, knowing that the percentage increases closer to Full Retirement Age or 70 years old, when she receives the maximum amount.

If the mother takes her PIA or primary insurance amount at 62, she will only receive a reduced amount, which is something to really consider. Social Security beneficiaries only receive 70% of the total benefit amount at this age. This changes if she were to apply at 67, when she would receive 100% of the benefit amount, or, if she can hold out until 70, she can receive the maximum amount at 124% of her total benefit.

There is also the consideration that, assuming no healthcare benefits are associated with the pension, she would apply for Medicare at 65. The cost will vary based on the individual and the services they want, with Part A and Part B dependent on how long someone (e.g., her husband) worked to qualify for this program.

If the mother or the husband worked long enough, she might be able to get Part A without any premium, so the original poster should look into this on her behalf. Still, the most important thing to focus on right now, beyond grieving, is to wait another three years and then immediately file for survivor’s benefits as soon as the mother turns 60.

