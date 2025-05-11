We rely on both my grandma’s and great-grandma’s Social Security - can my grandma inherit her mother’s benefits? Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

One of the best reasons Social Security exists is to help those older and unable to work pay their bills on time every month, something it has done well for over 90 years. While Social Security was never designed to be someone’s sole income, millions of Americans would struggle without it.

Key Points This Redditor is in an unfortunate situation where the death of a family member will mean the loss of important benefits.

The Social Security Administration does not pass benefits down to adult children after a death.

There are not many options for finding alternative income from government entitlement programs.

In the case of one Redditor posting in r/SocialSecurity, there is an immediate question about what happens next for her grandmother. With the great-grandmother likely coming to the end of her life, the original poster wants to know what happens with her Social Security money and whether it passes down to her or her grandmother.

This is an unfortunate situation, as even though Social Security is only designed to replace up to 40% of pre-retirement income, millions of people readily depend on it every month.

The Situation

At 18, the original poster lives with her grandmother and great-grandmother, and at 71, the grandmother receives about $17,000 annually from Social Security, while the 94-year-old great-grandmother earns around $26,000 annually.

As the great-grandmother is in failing health and likely coming to the end of her life, the original poster wonders what happens to the $26,000 she is currently receiving. Specifically, she wonders if this money is passed down to her or her grandmother, as they don’t know how they can afford the bills without it.

What Happens Next

Unfortunately, as per the rules of Social Security, as soon as the great-grandmother passes away, her daughter and/or granddaughter, the original poster, must alert Social Security to the passing and cancel all of her benefits. As these benefits do not transfer to adult children, there is not much wiggle room here, and failing to cancel Social Security could be considered a crime.

There is a question here of whether the grandma might have been previously married, as this might allow for spousal and or survivor benefits to be an option. The same is also true if anyone served in the military, as there might be some benefit eligibility to take advantage of.

However, there is a clear need for additional income out of fear that these two individuals will be unable to eat. As a result, it’s time to start considering filing for the SNAP program so there is food on the table every night. While subsidized housing might also be on the table, filing for SNAP might be something to start considering immediately in preparation for the great-grandmother’s death.

Finding Work

Alternatively, while the original poster wants to begin college and feels she won’t be able to work full-time, she might need to find part-time work. At $26,000 annually, you’re talking about $500 per month, which might be doable on a part-time salary depending on where she applies. It’s not going to be easy, but there are jobs available that will pay this amount, so she might be able to replace the income and keep them afloat.

The original poster notes she is already receiving survivor benefits from both of her deceased parents. Still, either way, she needs to think long and hard about how to fit in part-time work while studying and attending school. Aside from SNAP, potentially subsidized housing, and maybe the off chance the grandmother is eligible for survivors’ benefits, there are not a lot of easy alternatives here to replace the Social Security money through government-sponsored entitlement programs.

