I Quit My Job 13 Years Ago - Why Do People Keep Pushing Me To Make Money From My Hobbies?

Some folks who retire early wish to stay retired — for good. Others may be content with a lengthy sabbatical of a retirement followed by a return to a former career, a new job, a part-time odd job, or a deep dive into some side hustle. Indeed, “side hustle” culture seems to be alive and well in the U.S. And for some, the concept of retiring at a young age is tough to envision.

In any case, the “side hustle” mindset is not for everyone, especially for someone who values their time more than having a few extra dollars in the bank. Indeed, this is the beauty of financial independence; there’s a degree of flexibility to do just about anything as one designs their own life without having to think too much about finances.

So, regardless of what someone in a similar pair of shoes chooses to do, one should stay true to oneself rather than give in to peer pressure by embracing a lifestyle that may be more conducive to burnout rather than what most would envision when they think of retirement (think kicking back on a hammock at the beach or something of the sort).

In this piece, we’ll explore a not-too-uncommon case for early retirees involving a retired Reddit user who’s constantly pressured to turn their hobbies into a money-making endeavor (something similar to a side hustle or business venture).

Key Points This Reddit user is getting tired of everyone nudging them to get into some sort of money-making endeavor. Here’s how early retirees should handle the pressure.

Happily retired — and looking to keep things that way!

Indeed, for those young and nowhere near retirement, there can be a bit of a stigma regarding retirees who choose to do “nothing” (or at least nothing that pulls in the big bucks) all day. That said, I’d have to agree with the top Reddit comment, which suggested that the Reddit user not take any such comments personally by taking unsolicited suggestions and money-making ideas as a compliment rather than a jab at one’s life choices.

At the end of the day, retirement isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, especially for the more ambitious folks out there who desire a lavish lifestyle upgrade later in life. For the simple folks, such as our Reddit user, who’ve carefully steered clear of debt while staying on top of investments and savings, there’s no desire to make a few more bucks, even if there’s low-hanging fruit in a specific industry to be grabbed.

These folks have drawn a line in the sand, and they know how much is “enough.” Not many people know what “enough” is regarding finances, especially in an era where fear motivates people to stay in the workforce longer than is often necessary.

Success and ambition levels vary among individuals, and that’s okay.

Of course, the allure of entrepreneurial endeavors that align with one’s hobbies can draw some of the recently retired into a lifestyle that may be more strenuous and even stressful than the jobs held prior to retirement. And it may have less to do with making money and more to do with living out one’s passions. In any case, everyone has a different definition of success, and ambition levels will also vary. For early retirees, like our Reddit user, they’ve made a decision early in life that they value time more than money and having more material possessions.

Not everyone will get early retirement as they aim to maximize the size of their nest eggs. But that’s perfectly fine. The important thing is to communicate with friends and family with a better sense of understanding, rather than taking things the wrong way. If, however, one’s peers are overly pushy while using insensitive language that disrespects one’s life choices, perhaps it’s time to find new friends who share similar beliefs.

