At What Net Worth Should I Consider Self-Insuring Instead of Using ACA Health Insurance? Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com

Key Points A Reddit user is paying a fortune for insurance coverage he is not happy with.

The Redditor is trying to decide if he should self-insure since he has $13 million.

Other posters warned him of the serious risks of going broke if you self insure and develop a serious illness.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

A Reddit user is retired and fed up with the health insurance he’s buying. He has a $13 million liquid network and $3 million in real estate equity. He’s 55 and his wife is 56, and they’re spending around $400K per year but expect to be down to $325K after his two kids graduate from college.

Since he and his wife are both retired, they are stuck buying individual health insurance on the open market, which he said is truly awful.

He’s paying $30K in premiums for a family of three on a policy with an $18,000 deductible, and he just doesn’t think he is getting much value for his money. Since he is tired of paying for “nothing,” he’s wondering if his net worth is high enough that he should just self-insure.

So, is that a good idea?

Self-insuring almost never makes sense

Multiple Reddit users were very quick to point out serious problems with the OP’s plan. Some of the issues raised included:

Difficulty getting appointments without having an insurance provider, as some offices want to make sure you are covered before they will offer care

Inflated fees since you’ll have to pay the non-negotiated rates. Insurers often negotiate a lower pay rate, especially with hospitals, where the “chargemaster’ will spit out very high fees for even the most basic of services. If you’re paying cash, you might be able to negotiate a cash discount, but since the OP has substantial assets that care providers could go after, it’s very possible that he’d be expected to pay full (inflated) prices

The potential for huge out-of-pocket expenses. One Reddit user said a very simple surgery cost his insurance company $80,000, while another said that their mother’s cancer had cost $2 million to treat and she didn’t even survive it.

The reality is that going without health insurance is a huge gamble no one should take — especially not someone with a huge net worth that could lose everything if they incur high bills and care providers try to collect the funds.

With insurance, you’re paying a predictable (albeit high) price for coverage, but your out-of-pocket spending is capped. Without insurance, you could easily blow through millions quicker than you imagined with one serious illness.

Shopping around for coverage could be a good idea

Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

Several Reddit users suggested that the OP shop around for coverage options, as his high deductible health insurance plan may not be the best deal, given that some bronze plans are offered at affordable rates and provide decent coverage.

A financial advisor may also be able to help the OP explore other options for finding affordable coverage, such as joining professional organizations or groups that might help members get discounted coverage or even get access to a group plan, which generally tend to be much better than individaul health insurance plans in terms of both cost and coverage.

By looking at the big picture and exploring all possible solutions, the Reddit poster can make sure he’s getting the most value for his money — but going without any insurance at all is definitely not the right way to do that.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)