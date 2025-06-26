We’re 43, have $3.5 million saved, and still fly economy – how much do we need before calling it quits? Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

One of the realities of accumulating wealth is that many people are not sure when to consider themselves wealthy. For so many people who manage to earn what they consider a small fortune, it’s not unheard of to still feel like they need to watch what they spend.

Key Points This Redditor is concerned about overspending, even with millions of dollars in the bank.

This isn’t an abnormal line of thinking in the FIRE world, as it’s more about retiring early and not overspending.

No rule says you have to wear clothes from a specific store if you retire early.

For one Redditor posting in r/ChubbyFIRE, who has a net worth of $3.5 million and counting, they still feel the need to fly economy. Even with all this money in the bank and still earning hundreds of thousands of dollars per year working, there is still a feeling of not having enough.

Working Toward Chubby Fire

This Redditor and his family are earning around $337,000 annually after taxes, which allows them to save approximately $150,000 per year between 401(k) plans and retirement savings. With a net worth of around $3.5 million split between cash, a retirement portfolio, and a primary home, this family is admittedly very comfortable.

However, their annual spend of around $185,000 is what’s keeping this 43-year-old Redditor up at night. Having already spent $26,000 on two trips in 2025, there is no question that they are willing to spend, but also afraid to do so at the same time. Knowing their average annual spend and with two kids still in college, the goal is to have at least $4.5 million by the time they retire.

Even with this net worth level, there is still an immediate red flag on the Redditor’s end about how to spend this money. For example, the Redditor mentions flying to Singapore in economy class, a 20-hour flight, because they didn’t feel they could afford better seats. In addition, they are driving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 and a 2012 Toyota to avoid buying new cars. The Redditor goes on to discuss buying clothes at Target and Kohl’s to avoid spending a lot of money, rather than having an entire wardrobe of Lululemon.



Ultimately, what the Redditor really wants to know is whether or not he and his family are alone in this line of thinking. Is it abnormal to be able to afford more but feel guilty about doing so?

It’s Okay Not to Spend

First and foremost, it’s essential to remember that the goal of FIRE is financial independence and early retirement, not excessive spending. The point is to have enough money to live comfortably without worrying about Zoom meetings and the endless ping of emails. The Redditor shouldn’t feel embarrassed or concerned about trying to avoid overspending, even if they have a big annual spend.

As someone who also buys clothes at Target and Kohl’s, I often think that this is how the wealthy stay wealthy. There is no need to be showy or flashy with money, just to live comfortably. It’s there to make sure you don’t have to listen to a boss tell you that you need to finish a project before the weekend, not to fly first class all over the world unnecessarily.

The Redditor and his family should absolutely prioritize the things that matter most to them, and if this means spending $2,000 on video games so the whole family has fun, so be it. It’s 100% true that there is going to be more joy from the video games than from a Lululemon closet.



On the other hand, this Redditor can absolutely afford to do a little more with their money. At their current net worth, spending another $5,000 on clothes this year isn’t going to affect a retirement date. The same goes for buying a new car if the 2012 Toyota breaks down. It’s one thing to be cautious with spending, but it’s another thing to think that overspending is going to lead to bankruptcy.

Keep Saving For Now

As far as the Redditor’s overall spend goes, keeping to his plan of stopping somewhere after $4.5 million is the right idea. That being said, the 4% safe withdrawal rate of $4.5 million is a few thousand dollars short of their annual spending, and this is before taxes.

Knowing they plan to reduce spending to $150,000 does allow for the $4.5 million number. However, in reality, if they want to enjoy the fruits of their labor a little more by moving past the $5 million mark, another year or two in the workforce will pay off big time down the road.





