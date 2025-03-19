We’re in our 30s with a $2.5 million net worth – is buying a new F-150 for family road trips too big of a splurge? 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When you think about the whole FIRE movement (financial independence, retire early) and what it generally means for people, the hope is that it makes you feel less stressed about a few big purchases. The FIRE life isn’t for living frivolously and spending without limits, but it shouldn’t stop you either.

Key Points This Redditor currently drives a six-year-old vehicle and wants something new.

They have the means to spend a lot but would prefer to keep costs down and not buy something luxurious.

There is an emphasis on the Ford F-150 as an option, but the Redditor can do far better.

This is precisely the situation one Redditor is going through with a post in r/ChubbyFIRE. They are on the fence about buying a more expensive pickup. They hope this pickup will allow for more safety with one child, a spouse, and the occasional grandparent visit.

To be honest, the premise of this post is a little silly, as there is no question whether this pickup is affordable, but the Redditor doesn’t see it that way for some reason.

The Situation

In this instance, the Redditor is driving a 2019 Honda CRV with his spouse, who recently bought a 2024 Toyota Venza, the family’s primary vehicle.

Beyond the vehicles, you have a steady set of financial numbers here at 39 years of age for the Redditor, a 35-year-old spouse, and a four-year-old child. Currently, the family’s net worth is approximately $2.5 million, which is supported by an annual household income of $300,000 and around $130,000 in expenses. The low expense number relative to the income allows the family to put away around $100,000 annually.

The Redditor’s big question is that he wants a larger vehicle for road trips that is safe, reliable, and comfortable for two adults, their child, and grandparents when they visit. In other words, we need room for at least five people.

Given all of his priorities, the Redditor is considering buying a new Ford F-150 with a V8 engine. He believes this vehicle will offer plenty of safety while avoiding the luxury marquee names he dislikes.

Ultimately, this question comes down to two main factors: Is this car affordable, and is it the right vehicle?

Is A New Car Affordable?

Given the family’s net worth, annual savings plan, and current HHI, there is no reason that a Ford F-150, which starts at around $38,810 (as of March 2025), is not affordable. In fact, there is every reason to believe this family could spend two to three times more on a vehicle without blinking an eye.

The reality is that this Redditor won’t be spending unnecessarily on a new car, thanks to his comment about not caring about luxury marquee names. This said, there are plenty of reasons why spending money on a new vehicle would make sense, given Redditor’s desire to have more room, safety, and even a more reliable vehicle that could last for years.

The bottom line is that a new vehicle is affordable, and the Redditor shouldn’t feel any financial guilt about purchasing.

Ford F-150 Or Something Else?

When I think of a safe, reliable vehicle that can accommodate everyone in the family, a pickup truck isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. The Ford F-150 might be the best-selling vehicle in America, but this doesn’t mean it fits everyone’s needs.

I wholeheartedly agree with one of the first comments in this Reddit post, which indicates that “a pickup is not a safer vehicle either for you or other people.” In other words, this Redditor can do much better at a similar price without worrying about luxury names or models.

There are many suggestions in the comment section, but I believe the Volvo XC90 is worthy of consideration. It isn’t priced much more than the V8 Ford F-150 and is one of the safest vehicles today. It even has captain’s chairs as an option. This would make it easy for the child to get into the rear seat, and the grandparents can sit in the middle row.

The same goes for the idea of a Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Chevy Suburban, or any other model being tossed into the Reddit comment section. All have strong resale value, excellent safety ratings, and a better reason to think they will be more reliable over time.

