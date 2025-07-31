My $1 million Portfolio at 34 – Seeking Advice on Refining My Investment Strategy 24/7 Wall St.

A 34-year-old recently reached the $1 million threshold due to a mix of regular investments, good stock picks, and financial discipline. This individual recently turned to the Dividends subreddit for some guidance to refine their investments.

The Redditor’s only regret was not investing more aggressively during the pandemic. The original poster regularly invests in dividend stocks. The individual also has a 401(k) worth over $500,000 and a traditional IRA with approximately $60,000. Redditors jumped into the comments to share their thoughts.

Celebrate Your Current Success

Although Redditors gave him advice, the top comment came from someone who encouraged the 34-year-old to celebrate his current success. The original poster mentioned a guy who earns $1,000 per day in dividends after investing for 37 years, and it seems like the original poster is using that individual as a benchmark.

It’s easy to get caught up in the different ways you can grow your portfolio and how far you are from long-term goals. However, taking time to pause and reflect on the journey can inspire you to push forward without being too aggressive.

The Redditor has a good thing going. Investing in high-risk assets doesn’t make much sense. A slow and steady approach should continue to reward the Redditor.

Diversify Into Additional Holdings

Multiple Redditors expressed caution that the original poster only has 10 stocks. Although three Magnificent Seven holdings make the list, the lack of diversification prompted some people to leave suggestions.

One person suggested spreading capital across 20 stocks, and another recommended buying a dividend ETF. The risk with 10 holdings is that you stand to lose a lot of money if one of those holdings goes through a sharp correction or files for bankruptcy. The latter scenario is less likely due to the size and scope of the investor’s stocks.

Some people value portfolio diversification since one company’s losses don’t play as much of a role in your portfolio’s long-term returns. However, if you over-diversify, you risk your favorite position’s gains not generating as much momentum in your portfolio.

Prioritize Dividend Growth Stocks

Dividend growth stocks are better for young investors since they have lower yields that are growing at a fast pace. This arrangement results in a lower tax bill right now while ensuring dividends are much higher by the time the investor retires.

These stocks generate most of their returns via capital gains, which you don’t pay taxes on as long as you hold your shares. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is arguably one of the best dividend growth stocks due to its double-digit dividend growth rate, a decent 0.78% yield, and its 850% gain over the past five years due to artificial intelligence.

The Redditor seems to be in a good place financially. In that case, high-yield dividend stocks aren’t the best move since they have lower long-term returns and increase your current tax burden.

