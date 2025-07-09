I Received $400 in Monthly Dividends from MSTY – Here’s How It Compares to Others jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

There is no question that dividends are among one of the most popular investor strategies right now, but it wasn’t always this way. However, stocks and ETFs like MSTY have given rise to the idea that you can create significant passive income from dividends, while not ignoring growth stocks.

Key Points If you want an explosive return on dividends right now, MSTY is the way to go.

Assuming this dividend is maintained, there is likely to be even more investment.

There is also a significant risk associated with MSTY, as it relies heavily on a single stock’s enhanced bitcoin position.

Among the most discussed dividend stocks right now, MSTY, one Redditor in r/YieldMaxETFs is inquiring about the payouts people are receiving. There is no question that MSTY is something of a dividend unicorn right now, paying out a much higher yield than anything else available today.

How Much In Dividends?

As this Reddit post is almost a month old, the payout date for these Redditors was June 5, 2025, when MSTY was paying $1.4707. For the Redditor, they received around $400, which means they likely own around 272 shares.

However, another Redditor, who owns the top comment on this post, announced that they received $54,178.31 across three accounts. Of course, doing the math here is relatively easy, so there is a likelihood that they own around 36,855 shares, accounting for approximately $761,792 in invested value. There’s no way to avoid saying this is a pretty great return on their investment, as long as the MSTY dividend remains high.

Another Redditor commented that they earned around $2,926.99, to which the original poster highlighted that this amount would have covered their rent. One Redditor posted a picture of their Robinhood account, which shows they earned $295.76 for their first month of investment in MSTY.

Sadly, one commenter who recently lost their job jokingly stated that holding MSTY was their new job, having earned $12,000 in dividend payouts. They acknowledged how thankful they were that the payout was allowing them some flexibility to try and find the right job for themselves next, and not just any role.

Future MSTY Dividends

The good news for these MSTY ETF holders is that the streak of high payouts is expected to continue. The July 3, 2025, dividend, which is payable on July 7, is projected to yield $1.2382 per share. This will result in a slight financial decrease for all Redditors, but not so significant as to leave any of them destitute.



At least for now, as long as MSTY remains a covered call ETF with a heavy dependence on MSTR’s volatility, it will continue to pay well. If MSTR, or MicroStrategy Inc. Class A stock, suddenly were to implode, there is a better than good chance that the dividend payout amount would fall considerably.

As one Redditor points out, MSTY currently has a significant dependency on Bitcoin’s price fluctuations due to MSTR’s prominent Bitcoin position. There is no question that MSTY comes with a good amount of risk, especially if Bitcoin takes another nosedive.

Diversify Your Portfolio

The best advice here is that while it’s great to own MSTY and reap the rewards right now, you also want to diversify your investments. This could mean diversifying into other big dividend earners, such as SPYI and QQQI, which have less downside risk. Alternatively, you may end up with a portfolio that offers a more balanced mix of growth and dividend stocks.

A significant portion of this will depend on your risk tolerance, but rest assured that diversification will be key to a long-term strategy. The passive income focus on dividends is great for people who may not want to worry about market volatility. However, if you are willing to take a risk, growth stocks have a bigger long-term upside potential than something like MSTY.

