I Accidentally Bought a New Car with 18% Interest - How Can I Fix This Financial Mess?

Everybody makes poor financial decisions and the odd blunder from time to time. However, when it comes to big-ticket items (think a new car), things can get really messy and costly for those who sign on the dotted line without reading all of the fine print. And, of course, crunching all the numbers and double-checking the figures is an absolute must so that one doesn’t fall into a debt that could compound on itself faster than one would ever think possible.

Indeed, the hazards of not fully understanding the power of compounding (it can build profound wealth, but also take it away) and how obscenely high interest rates can keep one stuck for years, can leave one in a bad spot well after they’re tied to a contract with terms that may not have been well understood at the dealership when hounded to sign by a salesperson.

Let’s check in on a specific case involving a Reddit user who impulsively went to a car dealership and walked out with a shiny, new car as well as one of the nastiest financial messes I’ve seen on social media.

Key Points This individual signed on to a loan with some pretty unfavorable rates.

In general, buying a new car is a bad idea, especially if there’s high-interest financing involved.

Selling the car or pre-payment are options that are worth consideration.

Never sign a contract until the terms are crystal clear

I get it, there’s a lot of pressure when a salesperson is looking to close a sale. Peer pressure can be difficult to resist. Still, signing a contract without making sure the math makes sense could have the potential to completely derail one’s personal finance situation.

When it comes to this Reddit user, they financed at 18% interest, which, I believe, is absolutely obscene. Indeed, one would be hard-pressed to land half that return in stocks over time. And while I do think there are ample options for the new car owner to consider, the important thing for readers is to fit figures into the budget and take one’s time before signing anything. Perhaps it’ll take a few days, a week, or maybe even a month to decide on terms and whether one can afford to fit a new car into their monthly budget.

Either way, there’s no risk in letting some big financial decision simmer for a while so that one won’t end up in the same shoes as this individual who “accidentally” bought a car with 18% interest. Accidental or not, if you sign the papers, you’re on the hook.

It’s nobody else’s responsibility to read the fine print and crunch the numbers. In the age of AI, where one can simply upload the contract and get a better gauge of how the new liability will fit into the budget, there is simply no excuse for making such mistakes.

The case for selling the car

All right, the deal is done. The interest rate is set, and the budget is poised to be weighed down for some time.

First, I’d strongly suggest selling the car if the purchase is viewed as a “mistake.” Now, it’s going to be a mistake that will cost one big over the near-term (a car loses a huge chunk of its value once it’s driven off the lot), but it’s the move that I think makes most financial sense if one can’t afford to pay an 18% interest rate and isn’t all too keen on keeping a vehicle that was purchased at a whim.

Indeed, there’s no way around the loss. It hurts to rip the band-aid off in one go, but over the long haul, I think it’s a wise decision, given the 18% interest rate.

The case for keeping it

Refinancing the loan is the first thing that comes to mind. However, doing so isn’t going to magically allow one to fit a hefty purchase into their budget. In any case, perhaps there’s no alternative other than eating the hefty expenses and doubling down on pre-payments so that one can minimize the time that interest will accumulate.

Whether we’re talking about using the new car to Uber people around in one’s off time or another endeavor that’ll allow one to accelerate their payments, there are more ways to chip away at the debt before it has a chance to get out of hand.

