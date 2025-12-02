My wife and I are about to retire with no debt and no kids – can we afford to splurge on a $100k RV to see the country?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Sometimes, it’s the meaningful life experiences with family that can pay the biggest dividends. Undoubtedly, provided one is in great financial shape, as this couple who took to the r/ChubbyFIRE subreddit is, a splurge not only makes sense but could be a good move for those who value creating memories that last a lifetime. Of course, such big-ticket expenses need to be thought out and planned.

At the end of the day, rushed impulse purchases may not bring nearly as much happiness as one may have thought prior to hitting that buy button. Indeed, it would be a real shame if one made a big purchase and wasn’t able to get the most out of it. For many who don’t know what the RV experience is like, renting could trump buying. However, when it comes to this couple seeking the ultimate “feel good” purchase, I do think an RV buy can fit in the budget, given the massive nest egg ($4 million worth of savings), zero debt, no dependents to look after, and a home that’s mortgage-free.

Though I’d suggest everyone crunch the numbers with a bit of help from a financial adviser, I do think they do not have all the answers, especially when it comes to such discretionary purchases. Either way, the couple has a wealth planner, and, as you’d imagine, they’re not exactly aboard with the idea. Of course, splurging on a top-of-the-line RV isn’t the most prudent of financial decisions, but if traveling the country is one’s dream, the financial sacrifice could be more than worth making.

In any case, here are some quick notes that someone in a similar situation should consider before making one of the biggest purchases of their golden years:

Chubby FIRE (financial independence, retire early) is for those with a higher annual spending target.

Buying an RV can make sense for some. However, the hidden costs and renting are also worth thinking about.

Consider those “invisible” expenses.

If the six-figure sticker price on an RV isn’t off-putting enough, perhaps the maintenance costs, depreciation, RV park fees, insurance, fuel, and more could be for some with a stricter budget. Undoubtedly, an RV may be a great asset to invest in experiences. However, it’s a depreciating asset and liability that one will need to really need to crunch the numbers with. Given that the Reddit couple already has a wealth planner in place, I’d say it’s likely that the numbers have already been crunched, and the couple is still set on proceeding with the purchase.

A $4M portfolio can last forever if withdrawals stay within about 3–4%, or it can fail early if spending is high, markets underperform, or healthcare/long-term care costs spike. In this situation, the alternative of flying in and staying at a hotel should be considered. That being said, airline prices fluctuate widely. Some routes are lower than pre-pandemic levels, while others are higher. On top of this, hotel prices in many U.S. cities have risen 15–30% since 2019. All of these factors and tradeoffs should be thought out.

Of course, the traditional travel experience just isn’t the same as road-tripping across the country in one’s own RV. Indeed, it is like a home on wheels! If the couple is serious about frequent travel and upscale accommodations, perhaps the RV could make more sense than the airfare and hotel stays that are sure to add up in any given year!

There’s nothing wrong with renting an RV

Finally, I think renting an RV would be the more responsible financial decision. That is, of course, the couple is keen on getting every last mile of excitement out of it during the so-called go-go years of retirement.

In any case, weighing the rent vs. own trade-off is worth considering, especially since some may grow tired of RVing after a few weeks or months on the road, with no intent to do it again over the medium term. In such a scenario, one could find themselves selling an RV at a hefty loss.

Either way, the risks of renting are far lower. But for those who are serious about living the RV lifestyle for the long haul, owning can be the better financial move. In any case, if you’ve got a chubby FIRE, you’re entitled to make the odd splurge so as long as it doesn’t weigh too heavily on your nest egg! As always, try to get the blessing of one’s wealth planner before making the plunge!