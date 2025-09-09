3 Changes the Government Should Immediately Make to the Roth IRA Rules bangoland / Shutterstock.com

The Roth IRA is one of the most powerful savings tools available to investors looking to build their nest egg for retirement. Choosing between a Roth or traditional 401(k) product can be difficult for many households — particularly those who earn significant income in this environment.

But the reality is that Roth plans are about as essential to many retirees as most other plans, due to the fact that income can be withdrawn from such plans on a tax-free basis in retirement.

Let’s dive into some of the key potential pitfalls retires fall into when it comes to planning for retirement, and where the government may benefit most from shifting its rules to accommodate the shift in economic conditions we’re seeing.

Key Points Roth 401(k) retirement programs are among the best options available to long-term investors thinking about retirement.

That said, there are some pitfalls readers should be aware of – here are three of the most pertinent things to note.

Additional Increases to Contribution Limits

One of the big gripes many investors have with the Roth IRA program is that this is a program that’s not available to everyone.

That’s right – if you make too much money, this isn’t a retirement savings program for you. And given the boost inflation has provided to not only prices (but wages in many industries as well), it’s clear that a growing divergence is building among those in the bottom quartile and those at the top.

As such, more and more households are being priced out of the Roth IRA program due to 2025 full contribution restrictions to those with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) below $150,000 for single filers and $236,000 for joint filers. Those exceeding these thresholds face phase-out limits, where contributions gradually reduce until they are eliminated at $164,999 for single filers and $250,999 for joint filers. These restrictions prevent higher-income earners from fully utilizing Roth IRAs, which offer tax-free growth and withdrawals in retirement.

I would posit that increasing the income limits across the board may increase investment by higher income households in this program, and help ensure millions of Americans can rely on a Roth IRA as a source of retirement income when the time comes (contributions are also capped at $7,000 per year for those under the age of 50, so there’s little the government will lose in terms of tax revenue over the long-term, relative to what these higher income households could theoretically save in their other retirement accounts.

Simplify the Backdoor Conversion Process

Another key stipulation that may be rubbing some investors the wrong way is how backdoor Roth IRAs are carried out.

The backdoor Roth IRA is a strategic workaround for high-income earners who exceed direct contribution limits, but its complexity often creates barriers. Currently, individuals must first make nondeductible contributions to a traditional IRA. Funds then need to be converted to a Roth IRA, with investors paying taxes on any gains.

However, the pro-rata rule complicates the process, requiring individuals to account for all traditional IRA holdings, which may trigger unexpected tax burdens. This complexity often necessitates professional financial advice, adding costs and deterring many from utilizing the strategy.

I’d propose a simplification of the backdoor Roth IRA process, to make this process less cumbersome for those looking to take advantage of this amazing IRS dictate. An easy piece of low-hanging fruit would be to allow individuals to carry out Roth IRA conversions without making nondeductible contributions. This would remove the pro-rata complications that often discourage participation.

Another option would be to automate this entire process through financial institutions, which could be placed in charge of handling the various paperwork and administrative tasks tied to such conversions. Greater access, lower costs for investors, and other perks could encourage more retirement saving over time (and be a net positive for the overall economy over the long-run).

Penalty-Fee Withdrawals

Roth IRA programs are unique from other retirement accounts, in that the funds stashed away in a Roth account can be withdrawn for key life events. Whether that’s buying a first home, unexpected medical expenses, or other qualifying events, if there’s some major crisis ongoing, there’s a good chance investors can pull some capital from their Roth account to cover any short-term pitfalls.

Now, with this flexibility comes risk. Most notably, there’s going to be the temptation for millions of Americans to pull money out of their Roth accounts.

That said, there’s a value to having this flexibility, in conjunction with long-term retirement savings goals the program has in place.

A 10% penalty for withdrawals is currently in place for any withdrawals that don’t fit into one of the qualifying buckets of exceptions the IRS recognizes as reasons to pull capital out of this account. Accordingly, shifts to policy around the withdrawal limits for key events (maybe set as a percentage of income) could help millions of Americans in a period of crisis. If lawmakers want to ensure that such withdrawals won’t become a problem for too big a portion of the population, requiring repayment within a certain time frame can also be an offset that’s looked at.