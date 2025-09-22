S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown
Social Security Payments Should Rise 2.7% Next Year

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 22, 2025  |  Updated 8:41 AM ET

Social Security may run out of money in 2032, and it will cut benefits to 72% of what the total payout should be. For now, however, Social Security will continue to pay COLA, or the cost-of-living adjustment will increase. One of the most accurate forecasters of the move up is The Senior Citizens League (TSCL).

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Social Security will continue to pay the cost-of-living adjustment.
  • The Senior Citizens League forecasts the increase for next year at 2.7%.
  Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset's free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don't waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

TSCL puts the increase for next year at 2.7%. Last year, the number was 2.9%. The latest number means inflation is falling—a little.

TSCL says Americans should be happy that there are increases, but they are inadequate in today’s economy. TSCL executive director Shannon Benton said in a statement. “[Our] research shows that many seniors believe the COLA does not adequately capture the inflation they experience.”

About 68% of Americans collect Social Security. The forecast for next year would push the average payment to $2,062. By itself, it barely gets people above the poverty level, if that is all they earn. Pew reports that 27% of adult Social Security recipients have those payments as their only income.

The actual increase is decided based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. It takes the cost of living in the third quarter of the year, and compares it to the same quarter the year before. The change in payments is announced on October 15 each year.

People can take “early retirement” at 62, for which they get less money than at “full retirement” levels at age 67. Or they can get a payment above full retirement if they wait until they are 70.

COLA is not the primary concern for people under 60. That concern is whether Social Security will continue to pay full benefits in seven years. If something is not done to increase the money it can pay out, reduced benefits may be the only way to pay all who are eligible. Several ideas have been floated to solve the problem in the short term. One is to push the age of full retirement to 69 years or beyond. The other is to take people who are earning large amounts of money, either actively or passively, and cut back their benefits. Either of those suggestions is bound to get major pushback.

