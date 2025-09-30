S&P 500
6,663.60
-0.06%
Dow Jones
46,365.40
+0.04%
Nasdaq 100
24,587.80
-0.17%
Russell 2000
2,427.20
-0.27%
FTSE 100
9,354.60
+0.41%
Nikkei 225
44,683.60
-1.06%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Personal Finance > Rich People Should Not Get Social Security

Personal Finance

Rich People Should Not Get Social Security

Rich People Should Not Get Social Security

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 7:04 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Social Security’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund will run out of money in 2035, according to most estimates. It will not really run out. Its ability to pay 100% of its obligation will drop, probably to 77%. This will ruin the lives of millions of seniors who count on the payments for a large part, if not all, of their income. If the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) rises faster than expected, the crisis might hit a year earlier.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Some predict that Social Security will run out of money in 2035.
  • One idea for how full payments could be extended is to phase out those to people with high retirement income.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Among ideas about how full Social Security payments could be extended beyond 2035 is to push out the age at which people can be paid. People who take benefits when they turn 62 would not be able to take them until they reach age 64. Those who take full benefits at 67 could not get them until they turn 69. People who delayed until 70 to get higher benefits could not take them until they are 72. One challenge to that is that the life expectancy of Americans has not changed much in the past decade. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the future actually dropped in 2020, 2021, and  2022.

Another option is to suspend COLA completely. Retirees would absorb the effect of inflation. The problems with Social Security would be balanced on the back of their incomes.

Yet another alternative is to increase what people pay into Social Security. Today, this is 6.2% of wages up to a total annual income of $176,100. The top limit could also be higher, perhaps up to $250,000.

Among the easiest ways to save Social Security full payments for a time is to phase out or stop making payments to people with high retirement income. The average monthly Social Security payment is $2,002. People with active and passive retirement income of $5,000 a month would only get $1,000. Those with active and passive income above $10,000 a month would get no payments at all.

People with high retirement incomes may argue that they paid into Social Security, often for decades, and they should get their money back. With Social Security in trouble, that may be tough luck.

Suze Orman Shares the Truth on Social Security After New Tax Law

 

The image featured for this article is © PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Should The Rich Stop Getting Social Security?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 23, 2025

Should The Rich Stop Getting Social Security?

Social Security will run out of money in 2035. It really doesn’t work that way. The fund will only be…
AI Is Huge Threat to Social Security
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 27, 2025

AI Is Huge Threat to Social Security

Some models of the effects of AI show more and more people will live into their 100s. Social Security cannot…
AI Threatens To Ruin Social Security
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 25, 2025

AI Threatens To Ruin Social Security

Many people know that Social Security will be depleted by 2035 or 2033, depending on who does the math. People…
Social Security Payments Should Rise 2.7% Next Year
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 22, 2025

Social Security Payments Should Rise 2.7% Next Year

Social Security will continue to pay the cost-of-living adjustment. The Senior Citizens League forecasts the increase for next year at…
Prediction: This Will Be the Maximum Social Security Benefit Amount in 2035
Christy Bieber | Jan 15, 2025

Prediction: This Will Be the Maximum Social Security Benefit Amount in 2035

In 2025, the maximum Social Security benefit is $5,108 per month. While most people don’t receive this much money, those…
Will Social Security Still Run Out In 2035?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 15, 2025

Will Social Security Still Run Out In 2035?

As far back as 2010, Social Security projected that it would run out of money in 2035. It was not…
Social Security Falling Apart, as Plans to Fix It Expand
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 12, 2025

Social Security Falling Apart, as Plans to Fix It Expand

Social Security will not be able to pay all its obligations by 2035, according to its own estimates. While a…
What Your Social Security Benefit Will Be if You Retire in 2024
Paul Ausick | Nov 10, 2023

What Your Social Security Benefit Will Be if You Retire in 2024

If you're considering retirement in 2024, here are some things to keep in mind as you decide about Social Security…
If You’re Rich, You May Not Get Social Security
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 7, 2025

If You’re Rich, You May Not Get Social Security

The Social Security Administration is desperately trying to find ways not to run out of money. No solutions will be…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 1,230,169
+$3.22
+5.78%
$58.89
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 767,640
+$3.63
+4.59%
$82.76
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 982,700
+$1.17
+4.32%
$28.26
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 2,712,822
+$4.31
+3.69%
$121.05
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 7,000,789
+$1.68
+3.62%
$48.04

Top Losing Stocks

Paychex
PAYX Vol: 1,258,273
-$8.07
6.28%
$120.46
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,073,784
-$3.96
4.56%
$82.92
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 86,889
-$7.12
3.26%
$211.05
Occidental Petroleum
OXY Vol: 1,506,883
-$1.16
2.40%
$46.95
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 1,243,703
-$0.84
2.38%
$34.28