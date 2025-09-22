S&P 500
6,702.60
-0.01%
Dow Jones
46,431.20
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
24,788.80
-0.02%
Russell 2000
2,465.74
-0.01%
FTSE 100
9,259.80
+0.23%
Nikkei 225
45,862.50
+0.10%
Home > Personal Finance > Started from scratch and hit $1.5 million by 32 – how do I balance splurges and staying grounded?

Personal Finance

Started from scratch and hit $1.5 million by 32 – how do I balance splurges and staying grounded?

Started from scratch and hit $1.5 million by 32 – how do I balance splurges and staying grounded?

By Marc Guberti

Sep 22, 2025  |  Updated 11:22 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

You can amass a high net worth in a decade if you remain financially disciplined and pursue high-income careers. One Redditor is in their early 30s and has a net worth above $1 million. The individual recently posted in the Fat FIRE Reddit community, seeking to find other ambitious employees who are in their 30s and have net worths above $1 million.

The Redditor proceeded to ask the community a few questions, such as how they balance saving money with splurging. It’s a delicate balance, as saving money requires putting unnecessary spending on the sidelines. However, people occasionally want to treat themselves, and it can provide extra motivation to keep going. The post got plenty of comments, and I’ll share some of them along with some of my thoughts as well.

Key Points

  • A Redditor asked fellow Fat FIRE members about when they splurge.

  • These are some of the ways you  can approach splurging as you save.

  • Over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year. If you’re one, don’t leave your future to chance. Speak with an advisor and learn if you’re ahead, or behind on your goals. Click here to get started. (Sponsored)

Focus on Building

Senior old woman holding fan of cash money dollar banknotes celebrate dance success business career, lottery game winner, big income, wealth pension. Elderly grandmother pensioner on yellow background
Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

One commenter has a $2 million net worth and two children. The commenter and his wife are considering a third child and remain focused on building wealth. He said that he rarely splurges, and that is a great mentality at this stage. The commenter has a young family, and it’s more important to support them than it is to spend money frivolously.

The fact that the Redditor has saved so much money is one of the main reasons he can even consider having a third child. Saving more money gives you more options. You can splurge more in retirement after raising the kids.

Think in Percentages

10 Percent Sale Discount Formed By Wooden Blocks And Arranged By A Female Finger On A Table
Devenorr / Shutterstock.com

One commenter earns $190k per year and has a $1.5 million net worth due to buying crypto in 2024 and taking on risky wallstreetbets options that worked out. He and his wife plan to have 3-4 children. He liquidated a small amount of his holdings this year for a luxury pickup truck, fancy watch, sailboat, and a few items for his wife.

He mentioned that this type of splurging was a one-time thing. It reflects the broader pattern of high earners who save a lot of money tend to resist splurging as much as possible. You don’t have to spend money just for the sake of it. If you live like that, the few splurges you go on will be more meaningful.

Long-Term Splurge Goals

2024 end year to Happy New Year 2025 with piggy bank. Resolution, Goals, Plan, Action, Money Saving, Retirement fund, Pension, Investment and Financial concept
Jo Panuwat D / Shutterstock.com

You don’t have to splurge right now. One commenter mentioned a long-term splurge goal. He is a 31-year-old who is married with young kids. He recently bought a Ford Explorer for $40k and invested in a home remodel for the growing family.

However, the commenter also mentioned buying a Lake House in the next 5-10 years. This long-term splurge goal is quite meaningful. The family will likely use the lake house often in the summer, and it’s an asset that can gain value over time. Furthermore, a long-term splurge goal like this one makes it easier to hold off on impulsive spending.

Do You Have to Worry About the Price?

African man spending daytime in cafe with laptop open in relaxed pose, looking through window
Damir Khabirov / Shutterstock.com

One commenter said that he is in the majority since he doesn’t have to worry about prices when splurging. Getting in this position requires a high net worth, a solid income, and financial discipline. If you don’t splurge too often, you will feel more comfortable about going on a vacation, regardless of the price.

Getting yourself in this position is ideal, and it can take a lot of years of financial discipline to reach that point. If you’re worried about the price, it may make sense to delay the purchase or cut down on other items in your budget. However, if you don’t splurge too often, price becomes less of an issue.

The image featured for this article is © 1st footage / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

We saved $150k per kid in 529s – but is spending another $20k+ per year during college really necessary?
Marc Guberti | Mar 27, 2025

We saved $150k per kid in 529s – but is spending another $20k+ per year during college really necessary?

College tuitions have been soaring for many years, and the price tag recently caught one Redditor off guard. This individual…
My job is stressful, but we’re closing in on $3.2 million in investments – should we buy or rent when we move for better schools?
Marc Guberti | Apr 26, 2025

My job is stressful, but we’re closing in on $3.2 million in investments – should we buy or rent when we move for better schools?

Having long-term financial goals can help you sharpen your financial discipline, especially if success is tied to major benefits like…
I’ve been doing the Mega Backdoor Roth religiously for 5 years. Should I consider prioritizing less in these accounts to increase accessibility of funds for early retirement?
Marc Guberti | Aug 4, 2025

I’ve been doing the Mega Backdoor Roth religiously for 5 years. Should I consider prioritizing less in these accounts to increase accessibility of funds for early retirement?

The mega backdoor Roth strategy lets high earners contribute to a Roth IRA. You start by investing in a traditional…
U.S. Retirees With $6 Million Savings Still Struggle to Enjoy Wealth
Christian Drerup | Sep 11, 2025

U.S. Retirees With $6 Million Savings Still Struggle to Enjoy Wealth

Many Americans struggle daily with savings and practical money management, careful not to overspend on frivolous items. However, some retirees,…
I’m 52 and never earned more than $350k but I’m pushing $10 million in the bank – here’s how I did it
Marc Guberti | Feb 21, 2025

I’m 52 and never earned more than $350k but I’m pushing $10 million in the bank – here’s how I did it

A 52-year-old Redditor recently posted an inspiring success story in the Fat FIRE subreddit. He has a net worth that’sapproaching $10 million…
Should I invest heavily in my child’s education or give her all the money in her 20s instead so she can retire?
Marc Guberti | Feb 17, 2025

Should I invest heavily in my child’s education or give her all the money in her 20s instead so she can retire?

Saving for your children is a noble goal, which is why I enjoyed reading this post in the Fat FIRE subreddit. The…
I Reached A $500,000 Net Worth at 24 — Now What Should I Do With My Wealth?
David Beren | May 4, 2025

I Reached A $500,000 Net Worth at 24 — Now What Should I Do With My Wealth?

For better or worse, the prevailing theory about those aged between 20 and 30 right now is that they lack…
I’m in my 40s with millions in the bank – can we handle $220k a year in spending if I quit my $1 million tech job now?
Marc Guberti | Apr 26, 2025

I’m in my 40s with millions in the bank – can we handle $220k a year in spending if I quit my $1 million tech job now?

Saving a lot of money gives you more options, and it can help you retire sooner. One Redditor finds himself…
We make $2 million a year and spend $600,000-$700,000 – are we living too large or still on track?
Marc Guberti | Apr 16, 2025

We make $2 million a year and spend $600,000-$700,000 – are we living too large or still on track?

Some people in the Fat FIRE Reddit community make a lot of money and share their long-term financial goals. These…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 7,136,734
+$15.33
+12.79%
$135.18
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 44,399,460
+$19.49
+6.31%
$328.15
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 15,473,681
+$10.42
+5.48%
$200.52
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,684,430
+$5.78
+5.42%
$112.41
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 9,077,770
+$2.08
+5.41%
$40.50

Top Losing Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 75,836,345
-$1.37
7.47%
$16.97
Match Group
MTCH Vol: 8,804,159
-$2.08
5.40%
$36.43
Keurig Dr Pepper
KDP Vol: 23,832,749
-$1.16
4.28%
$25.95
Lennar
LEN Vol: 6,043,274
-$5.41
4.25%
$121.91
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 3,331,728
-$3.67
4.06%
$86.68