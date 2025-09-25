S&P 500
6,678.00
+0.11%
Dow Jones
46,441.20
+0.14%
Nasdaq 100
24,668.00
+0.13%
Russell 2000
2,465.46
+0.19%
FTSE 100
9,239.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,711.50
+0.12%
Stock Market Live September 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles on Improved Jobs Report
Home > Personal Finance > If The Stock Market Tumbles, Is It the Best Time to Do a Roth Conversion for Your IRA?

Personal Finance

If The Stock Market Tumbles, Is It the Best Time to Do a Roth Conversion for Your IRA?

If The Stock Market Tumbles, Is It the Best Time to Do a Roth Conversion for Your IRA?

By Chris MacDonald

Sep 25, 2025  |  Updated 1:33 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

For working age Americans who have stashed capital away diligently in their 401(k) plans, or other similar plans, for many years, the fact that stocks are currently trading right around all-time highs may certainly be viewed as a key positive. 

Key Points

  • Doing a Roth conversion in any climate can be a painstaking and nerve-wracking process.
  • That said, let’s dive into whether investors should convert their traditional retirement accounts to Roth accounts now, or wait.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Indeed, we’ve seen a growing divergence in the economy build among the “haves” and “have-nots.” The top 10% of income earners in the country now account for roughly half of all consumer spending. And with the U.S. economy continuing to be driven by consumption, this means that those with assets in their retirement plans should count themselves as lucky, as they revel in the wealth effects this reality can provide. 

Now, the question is whether converting one’s retirement holdings in a traditional 401(k) portfolio to a Roth option makes sense when stocks are at their all-time highs, or if it makes sense to make a conversion when stocks drop in value. 

It’s true that market downturns often spark fear and uncertainty, but savvy investors know that within the chaos lies opportunity. When stock prices dip, one potential silver lining is the chance to execute a Roth IRA conversion at a lower tax cost. Why? Because when asset values decline, converting a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA means paying taxes on a smaller balance, potentially reducing your overall tax burden. More importantly, once the market rebounds, your investments can grow tax-free—maximizing your retirement wealth.

Let’s dive into the ins and outs of such a strategy, and why waiting may be best for most readers right now. 

What Is a Roth Conversion? 

Question mark on plate with fork and knife on rustic wooden table in natural light, top view
Creatus / Shutterstock.com

Question mark on a dinner plate

A Roth conversion is a strategic financial move that allows individuals to transfer assets from a Traditional IRA, SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA, or employer-sponsored retirement plan into a Roth IRA. While this process requires paying income taxes on the converted amount upfront, it is also a strategy that can provide significant long-term benefits. 

That’s mostly because in retirement, funds from Roth accounts can be pulled out tax-free. In other words, those who have the ability to pay the tax bill today on their holdings can benefit from long-term portfolio growth and pull out the capital when they need it without paying tax down the road.

Of course, with such a conversion, plenty of factors come into play. These include a given household’s current tax bracket, whether or not there’s enough cash available to pay the likely tax bill associated with this conversion, and whether or not future tax law changes will impact their ability to actually pull out capital on a tax-free basis down the road. Uncertainty is the name of the game with investing, and that’s no different when making a decision that will ultimately benefit you decades down the road. 

That said, another key benefit of doing such a transfer (particularly when stocks drop in value) is that Roth IRAs do not have required minimum distributions (RMDs), different from traditional IRA products. Thus, investors who plan on living a long time can keep their Roth funds invested and growing on a tax-free basis for as long as needed. 

Is a Roth Conversion For Everyone?

Roth ira conversion memo near retro briefcase and glasses.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

Notebook with the words “Roth IRA Conversion” written on it

Nope, it isn’t. Roth conversions can be very costly up front, and given where valuations are today, many retirement funds that have ballooned in value could result in a tax bill today that’s simply too large for most households to pay. 

This is where waiting for a steep market decline to decide when to pull the trigger can help with one’s tax bill. If the market dropped by, say 50% overnight, one’s tax bill would ultimately be 50% lower. However, during such downturns, it’s very likely that job losses could ensue, leading many to be more hesitant about putting in place such a strategy. That’s the double-edged sword of trying to time market movements to enact such a strategy.

It’s also true that most financial experts will likely advise individuals to take on a conversion when they can handle it. If there’s a year where a household expects to have much higher deductions or much lower income, it may make sense to convert all or a portion of one’s traditional IRA to a Roth product. 

It’s really a case-by-case decision that individuals need to make. But market declines and changes in employment are probably the two biggest factors that most individuals will assess when the time comes to think about such a conversion. 

The image featured for this article is © Yuriy K / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

I’m planning on leaving work to go back to school – should I use these low-earnings years to convert my 401(k) to a Roth?
Chris MacDonald | Jan 12, 2025

I’m planning on leaving work to go back to school – should I use these low-earnings years to convert my 401(k) to a Roth?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
I make $450k in annual income and am trying to decide if I should do mega backdoor Roth conversions
Chris MacDonald | Nov 16, 2024

I make $450k in annual income and am trying to decide if I should do mega backdoor Roth conversions

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
We’re 50 with $1 million in a IRA and want to convert it to a Roth – should we do it now or wait until 65?
Kristin Hitchcock | Nov 18, 2024

We’re 50 with $1 million in a IRA and want to convert it to a Roth – should we do it now or wait until 65?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
How to Do a Backdoor Roth IRA With Fidelity: Step by Step
Javier Simon | Jun 18, 2024

How to Do a Backdoor Roth IRA With Fidelity: Step by Step

With the backdoor Roth IRA strategy, you move nondeductible contributions from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA and thereby…
401(k) Rollover vs. Roth IRA: Which Is the Smarter Move?
Rich Duprey | May 23, 2025

401(k) Rollover vs. Roth IRA: Which Is the Smarter Move?

The Roth IRA, with its tax-free growth and withdrawals, has empowered countless individuals to build wealth for retirement, offering flexibility…
3 Changes the Government Should Immediately Make to the Roth IRA Rules
Chris MacDonald | Sep 9, 2025

3 Changes the Government Should Immediately Make to the Roth IRA Rules

The Roth IRA is one of the most powerful savings tools available to investors looking to build their nest egg…
Should I move my personal 401(k) to a traditional IRA or to my new work’s 401(k)?
Chris MacDonald | Jan 7, 2025

Should I move my personal 401(k) to a traditional IRA or to my new work’s 401(k)?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
The Top 10 Most Popular Strategies for Reducing Taxes in Retirement
Rich Duprey | Oct 30, 2024

The Top 10 Most Popular Strategies for Reducing Taxes in Retirement

The taxman cometh, even for those in retirement. And if you don’t have a plan to reduce what you owe…
Maxing Out Your 401(k) Isn’t Enough Anymore — Here’s What to Focus on in the New Year
Joey Frenette | Jan 7, 2025

Maxing Out Your 401(k) Isn’t Enough Anymore — Here’s What to Focus on in the New Year

If you’ve been making the maximum contributions to your 401k with a set-and-forget kind of mentality, you may think you’re…

Top Gaining Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,544,894
+$5.29
+6.49%
$86.87
Intel
INTC Vol: 163,415,254
+$1.97
+6.29%
$33.19
IBM
IBM Vol: 6,551,968
+$14.28
+5.34%
$281.81
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 1,753,181
+$14.26
+3.05%
$482.35
Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 510,132
+$18.98
+2.72%
$717.00

Top Losing Stocks

CarMax
KMX Vol: 17,755,172
-$11.21
19.65%
$45.84
Jabil
JBL Vol: 1,772,880
-$14.05
6.23%
$211.24
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 43,874,180
-$2.04
5.42%
$35.63
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 20,901,111
-$16.52
5.35%
$291.94
Cencora
COR Vol: 620,273
-$15.23
4.94%
$293.13