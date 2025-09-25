If The Stock Market Tumbles, Is It the Best Time to Do a Roth Conversion for Your IRA?

If The Stock Market Tumbles, Is It the Best Time to Do a Roth Conversion for Your IRA?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

For working age Americans who have stashed capital away diligently in their 401(k) plans, or other similar plans, for many years, the fact that stocks are currently trading right around all-time highs may certainly be viewed as a key positive.

Key Points Doing a Roth conversion in any climate can be a painstaking and nerve-wracking process.

That said, let’s dive into whether investors should convert their traditional retirement accounts to Roth accounts now, or wait.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Indeed, we’ve seen a growing divergence in the economy build among the “haves” and “have-nots.” The top 10% of income earners in the country now account for roughly half of all consumer spending. And with the U.S. economy continuing to be driven by consumption, this means that those with assets in their retirement plans should count themselves as lucky, as they revel in the wealth effects this reality can provide.

Now, the question is whether converting one’s retirement holdings in a traditional 401(k) portfolio to a Roth option makes sense when stocks are at their all-time highs, or if it makes sense to make a conversion when stocks drop in value.

It’s true that market downturns often spark fear and uncertainty, but savvy investors know that within the chaos lies opportunity. When stock prices dip, one potential silver lining is the chance to execute a Roth IRA conversion at a lower tax cost. Why? Because when asset values decline, converting a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA means paying taxes on a smaller balance, potentially reducing your overall tax burden. More importantly, once the market rebounds, your investments can grow tax-free—maximizing your retirement wealth.

Let’s dive into the ins and outs of such a strategy, and why waiting may be best for most readers right now.

What Is a Roth Conversion?

Creatus / Shutterstock.com

A Roth conversion is a strategic financial move that allows individuals to transfer assets from a Traditional IRA, SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA, or employer-sponsored retirement plan into a Roth IRA. While this process requires paying income taxes on the converted amount upfront, it is also a strategy that can provide significant long-term benefits.

That’s mostly because in retirement, funds from Roth accounts can be pulled out tax-free. In other words, those who have the ability to pay the tax bill today on their holdings can benefit from long-term portfolio growth and pull out the capital when they need it without paying tax down the road.

Of course, with such a conversion, plenty of factors come into play. These include a given household’s current tax bracket, whether or not there’s enough cash available to pay the likely tax bill associated with this conversion, and whether or not future tax law changes will impact their ability to actually pull out capital on a tax-free basis down the road. Uncertainty is the name of the game with investing, and that’s no different when making a decision that will ultimately benefit you decades down the road.

That said, another key benefit of doing such a transfer (particularly when stocks drop in value) is that Roth IRAs do not have required minimum distributions (RMDs), different from traditional IRA products. Thus, investors who plan on living a long time can keep their Roth funds invested and growing on a tax-free basis for as long as needed.

Is a Roth Conversion For Everyone?

Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

Nope, it isn’t. Roth conversions can be very costly up front, and given where valuations are today, many retirement funds that have ballooned in value could result in a tax bill today that’s simply too large for most households to pay.

This is where waiting for a steep market decline to decide when to pull the trigger can help with one’s tax bill. If the market dropped by, say 50% overnight, one’s tax bill would ultimately be 50% lower. However, during such downturns, it’s very likely that job losses could ensue, leading many to be more hesitant about putting in place such a strategy. That’s the double-edged sword of trying to time market movements to enact such a strategy.

It’s also true that most financial experts will likely advise individuals to take on a conversion when they can handle it. If there’s a year where a household expects to have much higher deductions or much lower income, it may make sense to convert all or a portion of one’s traditional IRA to a Roth product.

It’s really a case-by-case decision that individuals need to make. But market declines and changes in employment are probably the two biggest factors that most individuals will assess when the time comes to think about such a conversion.