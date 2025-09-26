Some Believe VOO Will Never Drop Below $600 Again – Here’s Why They’re Confident

Key Points VOO is the most widely held ETF in the industry and tracks the S&P 500 Index.

Even when factoring in the correction in late March and early April, VOO is up 14.84% year to date at the time of this writing.

Economic and geopolitical factors both offer substantive cause for optimism of a continued bullish trend for VOO.

As a barometer of US industrial and corporate economic health, the S&P 500 Index has few equals. Over the past decade, less than 15% of professional large-cap fund managers have been able to surpass the performance of the S&P 500. In fact, no less an investing authority than Warren Buffett cited in the 2013 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter: “The goal of the non-professional should not be to pick winners…instead, seek to own a cross-section of businesses that in aggregate are bound to do well. An S&P 500 index fund will achieve this goal.” He also wrote: “One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife’s benefit…. My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors — whether pension funds, institutions or individuals — who employ high-fee managers.”

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

As quoted, one of the index funds that Buffett reportedly owned personally for his wife’ account was the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO). Ironically, Vanguard’s founder, John Bogle, is credited as the “father of the index fund”, yet he has stated his misgivings about Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) on numerous occasions over risk concerns. Given Vanguard’s dominating name in the sector, the irony could be interpreted as humorous to many.

With the exception of a semi-bearish correction in late March to early April in the immediate reaction to President Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy announcement, The S&P 500 Index and VOO have continued a bullish run that started in 2023. Year to date, at the time of this writing, VOO is up 14.84% and 0.79% in just the last five (5) days.

Since reaching a new historical high earlier in September of $615, a number of buoyant VOO shareholders have taken to Reddit and other social media proclaiming that $600 is the new VOO price support level. While numerous naysayers are pessimistic, claiming that the current level is a bubble, inflation will rise again, or threats of war will topple the market and bring it back down, there are legitimate economic and geopolitical factors that support the notion of $600 being the new, technical (a forward price split would still support the bullish premise) price support level.

VOO: Nuts and Bolts

VOO is one of the most popular and widely held S&P 500 Index Exchange Traded Funds in the industry, with over $1.37 trillion AUM, making it the largest ETF by asset size in the world. A passively managed ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index, VOO has been a linchpin of countless portfolios. It has a 10-year cumulative return of over 290%.

Yield 1.17% Beta 1.00 Total Net Assets $1.37 trillion 1-yr return 15.84% Expense Ratio 0.03% 3-yr return 19.50% Average Daily Volume 7.02 million shares 5-yr return 14.70% Inception Date 9-7-2010 10-yr return 14.56%

Top 5 Sector Weightings:

Technology – 34.79%

Financial Services – 13.43%

Consumer Cyclical – 10.72%

Communication Services – 10.03%

Healthcare – 9.09%

Top 5 Largest Holdings:

Nvidia – 7.76%

Microsoft – 6.88%

Apple – 6.33%

Amazon – 3.95%

Meta Platforms (Facebook) – 2.93%

According to Morningstar, $10,000 invested in VOO in 2015 would be worth $38,888 today.

Since VOO closely tracks the S&P 500 Index, it does not require the selective monitoring of a portfolio with several individual stocks. The S&P 500 is estimated to accurately represent 80% of US industrial health. The index rebalances every quarter, and VOO mirrors those changes. For example, AppLovin, RobinHood Markets and Emcor were recently added to the S&P 500 in September, replacing Enphase Energy, MarketAxess Holdings, and Caesars Entertainment, which were dropped.

Bearish Arguments Against VOO

As September marked the achievement of new, all-time highs for VOO, the negative sentiment from market watchers and some shareholders has started proliferating. Some of these criticisms and bearish arguments include:

The S&P 500 is too heavily steered by the Magnificent 7 tech companies (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta Platforms (Facebook), Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla), and if they undergo a correction, VOO will drop accordingly below $600.

The market is a bubble, and the return of inflation will drop VOO’s market price by at least 10-15% if not more.

Domestic terrorism unrest, as evidenced by the attacks on ICE agents in Texas, the ANTIFA arson, altercation, and vandalism attack on a Federal Building in Eugene, OR, and other events will continue and spook investors, triggering a sell-off.

The August jobs report showed 22,000 jobs added, less than the 76,000 projected, and an indicator of softening in the employment arena.

The US is in danger of getting mired in international conflicts, such as in the Middle East, Ukraine, or more recently with Venezuela, which could cause market instability.

Bullish Arguments Supporting VOO

Those who share the $600 “new floor” sentiment for VOO offer the following bullish arguments to justify their optimism:

Overall wage growth is outpacing inflation, with blue collar wages registering their largest gains in 60 years – evidence of underlying strength in manufacturing, agriculture, and other core industries dealing with tangible goods and services.

After the temporary market correction in late March-early April in response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy announcement, the US Treasury Department reported tariff revenues of over $183.6 billion in August, 2025.

Reuters reported that tariff revenues have lowered the US deficit in August by $345 billion.

Overall, the reciprocal tariff policy has given US agriculture and manufacturing a big boost and a more level playing field, after decades of unfair practices by international importers.

September saw Fed Chair Jerome Powell officially announce a long overdue and likely still insufficient 25 basis point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve Bank, which should help business lending and mortgage rates going forward until the next cut, to better attain parity with the rest of the world’s international central banks.

President Trump’s use of the National Guard to support local police in Washington DC proved that unfettered law enforcement can restore order and safety to cities and for US citizens. This can be a template for other high-crime cities which have been unsuccessful in making them safer for decades. Mayor Giuliani’s clean-up of New York City crime led to greater financial prosperity and revived it from its 1980’s reputation as “mugging capital of the world”, which resulted in rating cuts in New York City’s Moody and S&P municipal bond ratings. President Trump’s similar actions can restore much needed economic prosperity to major cities like Chicago, San Francisco, Portland, Boston, and others.

President Trump’s success streak for ending international wars now stands at seven. His recent address to the United Nations clearly showed the contrast of his actions, which have prompted nomination calls for a Nobel Peace Prize for him, versus the strong words but weak follow-up action endemic of the United Nations throughout its history over the past several decades.

President Trump’s decisive action to prevent Venezuelan drug smuggling ships from entering US waters is one such example of his strong commitment to maintaining domestic US security protection.

The recently announced HB-1 visa $100,000 fee will end employment wage abuses with foreign workers by wealthy corporations, and further go to support domestic skilled labor employment revitalization.

Clearly neither the bulls or bears have a crystal ball, but unless other significant geopolitical or US domestic events occur to significantly spook markets, the bulls may have a stronger case to make.