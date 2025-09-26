Some Believe VOO Will Never Drop Below $600 Again – Here’s Why They’re Confident

Personal Finance
As a barometer of US industrial and corporate economic health, the S&P 500 Index has few equals. Over the past decade, less than 15% of professional large-cap fund managers have been able to surpass the performance of the S&P 500. In fact, no less an investing authority than Warren Buffett cited in the 2013 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter: “The goal of the non-professional should not be to pick winners…instead, seek to own a cross-section of businesses that in aggregate are bound to do well. An S&P 500 index fund will achieve this goal.” He also wrote: “One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife’s benefit…. My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors — whether pension funds, institutions or individuals — who employ high-fee managers.”
VOO’s bull run, which started in 2023, has been consistent, apart from the correction in later March 2025, and reached a new high price in September.
As quoted, one of the index funds that Buffett reportedly owned personally for his wife’ account was the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO). Ironically, Vanguard’s founder, John Bogle, is credited as the “father of the index fund”, yet he has stated his misgivings about Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) on numerous occasions over risk concerns. Given Vanguard’s dominating name in the sector, the irony could be interpreted as humorous to many.
With the exception of a semi-bearish correction in late March to early April in the immediate reaction to President Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy announcement, The S&P 500 Index and VOO have continued a bullish run that started in 2023. Year to date, at the time of this writing, VOO is up 14.84% and 0.79% in just the last five (5) days.
Since reaching a new historical high earlier in September of $615, a number of buoyant VOO shareholders have taken to Reddit and other social media proclaiming that $600 is the new VOO price support level. While numerous naysayers are pessimistic, claiming that the current level is a bubble, inflation will rise again, or threats of war will topple the market and bring it back down, there are legitimate economic and geopolitical factors that support the notion of $600 being the new, technical (a forward price split would still support the bullish premise) price support level.
Vanguard is the second largest asset manager on the planet after BlackRock. VOO’s $1.37 trillion AUM contributes greatly to that status.
VOO is one of the most popular and widely held S&P 500 Index Exchange Traded Funds in the industry, with over $1.37 trillion AUM, making it the largest ETF by asset size in the world. A passively managed ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index, VOO has been a linchpin of countless portfolios. It has a 10-year cumulative return of over 290%.
Yield
1.17%
Beta
1.00
Total Net Assets
$1.37 trillion
1-yr return
15.84%
Expense Ratio
0.03%
3-yr return
19.50%
Average Daily Volume
7.02 million shares
5-yr return
14.70%
Inception Date
9-7-2010
10-yr return
14.56%
Top 5 Sector Weightings:
Top 5 Largest Holdings:
According to Morningstar, $10,000 invested in VOO in 2015 would be worth $38,888 today.
Since VOO closely tracks the S&P 500 Index, it does not require the selective monitoring of a portfolio with several individual stocks. The S&P 500 is estimated to accurately represent 80% of US industrial health. The index rebalances every quarter, and VOO mirrors those changes. For example, AppLovin, RobinHood Markets and Emcor were recently added to the S&P 500 in September, replacing Enphase Energy, MarketAxess Holdings, and Caesars Entertainment, which were dropped.
As VOO has recently climbed to historic new highs in September, bearish prognostications have begun to proliferate.
As September marked the achievement of new, all-time highs for VOO, the negative sentiment from market watchers and some shareholders has started proliferating. Some of these criticisms and bearish arguments include:
Given that the S&P 500 Index tracks US industrial and economic health, many believe that VOO will continue to climb, thanks to pro-US business policies of the Trump Administration.
Those who share the $600 “new floor” sentiment for VOO offer the following bullish arguments to justify their optimism:
Clearly neither the bulls or bears have a crystal ball, but unless other significant geopolitical or US domestic events occur to significantly spook markets, the bulls may have a stronger case to make.
