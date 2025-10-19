S&P 500
6,680.20
+0.80%
Dow Jones
46,272.50
+0.68%
Nasdaq 100
24,895.90
+1.00%
Russell 2000
2,458.60
-0.33%
FTSE 100
9,382.40
+0.09%
Nikkei 225
48,375.50
+0.59%
Home > Personal Finance > The Biggest Difference Between American Millionaires and Everyone Else

Personal Finance

The Biggest Difference Between American Millionaires and Everyone Else

The Biggest Difference Between American Millionaires and Everyone Else
By Kristin Hitchcock
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

  • For American millionaires, it seems that the real advantage isn’t just their bank balance. It’s their much more detailed planning strategy, especially when it comes to retirement. 
  • Millionaires are more likely to account for all retirement costs, such as taxes and healthcare when planning for retirement. 
  • Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

Most people assume that being a millionaire brings peace of mind and a sense of security. Yet, surprisingly, Northwestern Mutual’s Planning & Progress Study 2024 revealed that only one-third of American millionaires consider themselves “wealthy,” and nearly half believe their financial plans could use improvement. The study compared millionaires vs. general public on the aspects of clarity and preparedness. 

This post was updated on October 19, 2025 to clarify that the study compared preparedness and clarity of retirement savings, vs. general feelings about wealth.

1. Retirement Needs

Millionaires often have a clearer picture of their retirement needs. The study reports 62% of those with advisors know how much to save to retire comfortably, compared to just 34% of those without professional guidance.

This level of preparedness sets them apart from the general population, where only 45% of Americans (with an advisor) know how much they need for retirement

2. Anticipating Market Risks

Millionaires are also much more likely to consider potential market dips in their retirement planning. A full 88% of millionaires with advisors account for market volatility, compared to 75% without advisors. This approach helps them manage their retirement portfolios better and maintain stability. 

3. Building Inflation Resilience

Given the impact of inflation on long-term savings, 83% of millionaires with financial advisors have plans to mitigate this risk versus 70% of those without. Again, that’s much higher than the general population. 

Inflation should play a significant role in financial planning into retirement, as it will eat away at purchasing power each year. 

4. Healthcare Costs in Retirement

Healthcare costs tend to rise as we age, so these costs are naturally a big part of retirement planning. Millionaires are proactive in this area, too. 83% of millionaires working with advisors have a strategy for covering healthcare costs, compared to 69% of those without advisors.

At the same time, only about half of the general population has considered how to pay for healthcare costs in retirement. 

5. Understanding Tax Impact

Taxes can erode retirement savings, and millionaires recognize this risk. About 80% of those with advisors factor taxes into their retirement plans, with 66% taking tax impact into account on overall retirement savings. That is much higher than non-millionaires. Only one in 10 Americans has considered how to minimize taxes on their retirement savings. 

Of course, millionaires also expect to pay more taxes, so this difference makes sense. However, when you have less money, getting away with paying less taxes is also important. 

The image featured for this article is © Canva | photosvit from Getty Images and BreakingTheWalls

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?
The Biggest Winners from AMD’s (Nasdaq: AMD) Massive OpenAI Data Center Deal

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 18, 2025

The Biggest Winners from AMD’s (Nasdaq: AMD) Massive OpenAI Data Center Deal

Continue Reading

Retire Early or Work Longer? Why More People Are Re-Thinking Their Retirement Plans
David Beren | Mar 25, 2025

Retire Early or Work Longer? Why More People Are Re-Thinking Their Retirement Plans

If you look at the data, there is a movement happening in the United States right now with people rethinking…
This is how much you should have saved by 65 – are you behind or ahead?
David Hanson | Nov 10, 2024

This is how much you should have saved by 65 – are you behind or ahead?

As you approach retirement age, knowing how much to have saved by 65 is crucial to ensuring a comfortable future.…
Millennials: Ask These 3 Questions Before Envisioning Your Dream Retirement
Maurie Backman | Feb 25, 2025

Millennials: Ask These 3 Questions Before Envisioning Your Dream Retirement

  If you’re a millennial, it means that barring an early workforce exit, retirement is probably quite a ways off.…
These Are the Biggest Retirement Mistakes Social Security Can’t Fix
David Beren | Apr 18, 2025

These Are the Biggest Retirement Mistakes Social Security Can’t Fix

In many ways, determining the right time to retire, whether early or upon reaching Full Retirement Age at 67, involves…
Dave Ramsey gets real and shares that there is a vast difference between a billionaire and millionaire
Christy Bieber | Jan 1, 2025

Dave Ramsey gets real and shares that there is a vast difference between a billionaire and millionaire

Becoming a millionaire is something many people aspire to, but it doesn’t necessarily make you super rich. As finance expert…
6 Financial Tidal Waves That Could Unexpectedly Crush Baby Boomers
Maurie Backman | Feb 12, 2025

6 Financial Tidal Waves That Could Unexpectedly Crush Baby Boomers

  A lot of people look forward to retirement only to find that it’s a more financially stressful period of…
Retirement Planning in 2025: 5 Brutal Truths No One’s Telling You
Christy Bieber | Jan 9, 2025

Retirement Planning in 2025: 5 Brutal Truths No One’s Telling You

Retirement planning is critical if you want to enjoy your later years instead of worrying about money all the time.…
I’m 52 making $350k a year and my wife makes $35k a year – why do I still have anxiety over income?
Rich Duprey | Jan 29, 2025

I’m 52 making $350k a year and my wife makes $35k a year – why do I still have anxiety over income?

Mo’ money, mo’ problems. Just because you’ve made it financially doesn’t mean there aren’t things to worry about. Especially for…
Is $10 Million the New Baseline for a Care-Free Retirement in America?
Christy Bieber | Apr 19, 2025

Is $10 Million the New Baseline for a Care-Free Retirement in America?

  Traditionally, achieving millionaire status was considered to be wealthy, and many people felt that if they had $1 million,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 51,896,360
+$1.18
+8.36%
$15.29
American Express
AXP Vol: 7,224,270
+$23.50
+7.27%
$346.62
Gilead Sciences
GILD Vol: 15,845,463
+$4.96
+4.21%
$122.81
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 4,414,361
+$3.98
+4.11%
$100.78
Capital One
COF Vol: 4,620,451
+$8.19
+4.03%
$211.34

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 19,713,979
-$7.50
7.63%
$90.77
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 37,650,896
-$21.69
6.93%
$291.31
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,012,795
-$9.05
4.30%
$201.35
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 10,115,038
-$1.13
4.16%
$26.01
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 20,678,246
-$1.66
3.08%
$52.18